Coronavirus resources: Ways Minnesotans can help others during pandemic

Gov. Tim Walz has called for donations and volunteers as Minnesota deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Grocery bags being filled with food at a food shelf in 2013. Julie Siple for MPR News 2013

While it's important to make changes in the way people work and interact, the governor said it's also time to step up to help others in the community. In describing some of the challenges of the crisis, he spoke about hoarding and the effect it has on people who are already struggling to get by.

“If there is no toilet paper in the grocery store, there certainly isn’t any at the food shelf. And some people have no opportunity to go to the grocery store,” he said.

There are 60,000 Minnesota families living on the edge of poverty already, said Walz, and the pandemic could push more of them into poverty.

Some ways to help

Sheridan Story is a food program aimed at feeding kids when school lunches are not available. The organization has 30,000 bags of food ready to give to needy kids this week in 31 different school districts. They want donations and volunteers to double that by the end of the month.

Rob Williams said the organization is taking precautions to keep people safe.

“We’ve limited the groups to about 30 people at a time and we’re spreading people out pretty far, and we have different disinfectant operations in place to make sure that its a safe place to volunteer, and to do some good and get some food out to these kids,” said Williams.

You can find information on donations and volunteering and sheridanstory.org.

Maplewood-based Second Harvest Heartland is the second largest food bank in the country, and right now they’re trying to put together 100,000 emergency food boxes. They have eight trucks of food coming into Maplewood on Wednesday to box up and get out those boxes to people who need it.

“The folks that we help, along with the food shelves and meal programs across the state are folks that don’t have extra money to stock up,” said Second Harvest CEO Allison O’Toole. “And so this response is really an effort to shore up those cupboards, so these folks can also stay at home.”

Second Harvest has a food warehouse waiting for volunteers and they’re also looking for donations. You can find out more at 2harvest.org.

Offers to help people who are quarantined with grocery shopping or picking up prescriptions are popping up on neighborhood Facebook groups and Nextdoor.

Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis needs volunteers to help in its homeless shelters because meal volunteers, who are often elderly, have been canceling shifts. You can read the organization’s FAQ here.

The Animal Humane Society said parents like to bring kids to their shelters to see the animals when schools are out, but they've asked folks to stay away — unless they really are considering pet adoption. If so, the humane society encourages you to stop by because the animals still need a home.

This is a developing list of resources. MPR News will continue to update.