Latest on COVID-19 in Minnesota: 'Widespread community transmission' of virus

Peter Gunderson wears a mask as he goes for a walk at the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday in Minneapolis. Gunderson lives nearby and came out to the campus to exercise.

A national shortage of coronavirus testing supplies has state health officials cautioning that the number of COVID-19 cases is much higher than the data show — and that the life-threatening virus is spreading across Minnesota.

“We really believe that there is widespread community transmission of COVID throughout the state,” Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases for the Health Department, told reporters Thursday.

The Health Department had confirmed 89 cases of COVID-19 via testing as of Thursday afternoon. However, that count is from some 3,100 completed tests.

There were 1,700 samples frozen, ready and waiting to be tested, earlier this week, according to Gov. Tim Walz. And many Minnesotans have shared stories online about trying to get tested, but not qualifying for such a test as the state rations its supplies for those at greatest risk.

“We're not choosing to limit testing,” Ehresmann said — the issue is with a lack of supplies.

The coronavirus pandemic is serious, Ehresmann said, but people who are stressed can take some solace in findings that most cases — around 81 percent — are considered mild.

“We don't want people to feel panicked,” she told reporters Thursday. “We're concerned about people's mental health.”

And on the other end of the spectrum, Ehresmann said there are people who believe the severity of COVID-19 is exaggerated. That’s not the case, she said, and all people should heed public health officials’ guidance on staying home practicing social distancing and isolating if feeling ill.

Nineteen Minnesota counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Clay, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington and Wright.

Groups prep to deliver meals to seniors’ homes

Organizations across the state are gearing up to provide more home-delivered meals to seniors.

This week, senior center sites where daily meals are served are shutting down as the state moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus. So the organizations that provide those meals now need to increase home delivery, or offer curbside pickup sites.

Darla Waldner with the Dancing Sky area agency on aging oversees meal programs in 21 western Minnesota counties. She’s hoping the state can ease regulations that would allow more flexibility in using funds to provide more home-delivered meals.

“We actually get one pot of money that’s for congregate dining and one is for home-delivered and there's just some rules in place that you can't transfer back and forth,” she said.

Waldner said organizations like hers are also going to need more volunteers to deliver meals, because most of their volunteers are seniors themselves — members of the age group most susceptible to the highly contagious coronavirus.

— Dan Gunderson | MPR News

Walz orders halt to elective surgeries

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered a halt to elective surgeries or procedures if they’re not deemed essential to saving a life, preserving organ function or dealing with diseases such as cancer.

The executive order is just the latest in a string of drastic measures being taken to slow the spread of COVID19 in Minnesota. In ordering providers to put off procedures, Walz said it would free up medical capacity and reduce contact between patients and doctors as the coronavirus situation worsens.

It kicks in on Monday and will last indefinitely.

Exceptions include surgeries to save an organ system function or prevent permanent dysfunction of an extremity, including jaws and teeth.

It applies to both inpatient and outpatient procedures.

Willful violations of the order could result in jail time or fines.

— Brian Bakst | MPR News

Testing shortages make it tough for health officials to understand COVID-19 spread

In response to a shortage of testing supplies nationwide, Minnesota earlier this week said it would prioritize hospitalized patients, health care workers and those living or working in places like nursing homes and long-term care facilities for COVID-19 testing. The move — and shortage of testing supplies overall — creates immense challenges for public health officials as they work to understand how widespread the virus is in Minnesota — and try to prevent its spread.

“In an ideal world, that’s why we would like to see more testing. It does give us more information about the spread, more data to understand what’s happening,” said Bonnie Brueshoff, public health director for Dakota County, where seven positive cases have been identified. “But meanwhile, the reality we are living in is that testing has to be limited because there’s not enough.”

Ag commissioner: 'Minnesotans should be confident in our food system'

The bare shelves at grocery stores may have some worried: Is there enough food? Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen says the answer is yes. “The first thing we want Minnesotans to know is that we have a very safe food supply,” he said. “We're working to keep it affordable and also accessible.”

Coronavirus' economic impact will be felt widely, but unevenly

Minnesota workers will feel a lot of pain and misery from the coronavirus — even if they don’t get sick. “It’s not really a question of which sectors of the economy get battered, “but what sectors are not going to be hurt,” said University of Minnesota economist Timothy Kehoe. “Because most are going to be.”

At the front of that list is anyone who gets close to people, like dentists or hairdressers. And anyone whose job involves large numbers of people getting together somehow — bartenders or artists, for example.

Laura Zabel, executive director of Springboard for the Arts, a nonprofit that supports artists with education and aid, said because artists are typically self-employed or contract workers, many don't qualify for unemployment insurance.

Gazelka warns against unchecked executive orders

The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate is telling Gov. Tim Walz that the Legislature is ready to do its part on matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With executive orders from the governor piling up, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Senate Republicans are ready to come back into session and pass legislation to respond to the health crisis.

Health officials for weeks have been increasingly raising the alarm over the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States. The disease is transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughs and sneezes, similar to the way the flu can spread.

Government and medical leaders are urging people to wash their hands frequently and well, refrain from touching their faces, cover their coughs, disinfect surfaces and avoid large crowds, all in an effort to curb the virus’ rapid spread.

The state of Minnesota has temporarily closed schools, while administrators work to determine next steps, and is requiring a temporary closure of all in-person dining at restaurants, bars and coffee shops, as well as theaters, gyms, yoga studios and other spaces in which people congregate in close proximity.

Map: Confirmed cases across the state