Daily dose of sweetness: Minnesota Orchestra reminds you of the light

We interrupt your news briefing for a musical break, courtesy of the Minnesota Orchestra.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on their season, the musicians are finding ways to share their tunes with you.

Here’s “This Little Light of Mine” featuring Douglas Carlsen, Charles Lazarus, Michael Gast, R. Douglas Wright and Steven Campbell.

From acts of kindness and sweet gestures to inspirational signs, these are some of the ways Minnesotans are lifting one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

Discover something that brightens your day? We may include it here. Email it to nyang@mpr.org.