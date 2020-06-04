Police injure protester in Buffalo as demonstrations continue nationwide

Demonstrators peacefully protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Tyrone Turner | WAMU

Protesters poured into streets again across the nation to honor George Floyd following a memorial service in Minneapolis. Demonstrations have taken place every day since Floyd's killing last week after a police officer pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him.

"When I stood at that spot, the reason it got to me is that George Floyd's story has been the story of black folks," the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered Floyd's eulogy, said. "Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck."

Sharpton said he and Floyd's family will organize a march in the nation's capital in August to demand equality in policing.

Floyd's memorial came one day after new charges were brought against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was videotaped pinning Floyd to the ground, and three other officers who were present. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. The other three were charged with aiding and abetting murder. A judge set bail at $1 million each for the three officers.

New York

A protester is arrested on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan by New York City Police officers on Thursday. John Minchillo | AP

In Buffalo, N.Y., two officers, in a line of dozens walking to clear demonstrators near City Hall after curfew, shoved an unidentified man in an incident caught in a graphic video.

The man lost his balance and fell, hitting his head on the ground and bleeding while officers marched by, until medics took him to an ambulance.

The full extent of the man's injuries was still unclear on Thursday night.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said in a tweet that the 75-year-old man, whose name was not released, was in stable condition.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issued a statement saying the two officers had been suspended without pay.

The incident took place after an hourslong stand-off in Niagara Square between protesters and police officers in tactical gear ended, according to local reports.

Five people were arrested at the Buffalo demonstration Thursday.

In Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, peaceful protesters were still demonstrating at the city's 8 p.m. curfew.

In Manhattan and the Bronx police officers moved aggressively as night fell, wielding batons and making arrests.

The New York Times reports at least 10 demonstrators were arrested in Manhattan.

Washington, D.C.

Protesters walking on New York Avenue in the rain in downtown Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Tyrone Turner | WAMU

A thunderstorm in the nation's capital deterred some protesters, but many remained on the streets for a seventh consecutive day.

It was the first night since Saturday that a curfew was not imposed on the city. D.C. Police reported no arrests Thursday evening in relation to the protests.

Demonstrators peacefully protest at the Lincoln Memorial as heavy storm clouds move in in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Tyrone Turner | WAMU

Two military personnel were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after it was reported they "felt the effects" of a lightning strike, according to a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS.

Hundreds of protesters knelt with their fists in the air at the Lincoln Memorial earlier in the day.

Chicago

Kanye West joined marchers on the city's South Side as they marched toward Chicago Police Department headquarters. Photos show the rapper in a black hoodie and mask surrounded by protesters. The march was led by youth organizers calling for the removal of police from schools.

A representative for the rapper told Variety that West had donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and that he has established a college fund for Floyd's daughter Gianna.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has launched an investigation after a woman said officers dragged her out of a car and placed a knee on her.

Mia Wright said she and her family were shopping for a birthday party when the incident took place Sunday at Brickyard Mall.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx released a statement, saying a "thorough, independent review" of the incident was underway.

Nonviolent protests were taking place at the mall on Sunday, according to police. In a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times, police said Wright "was observed by responding officers assembled with 3 or more persons for the purpose of using force or violence to disturb the peace."

California

Protesters march in San Diego on Thursday. Gregory Bull | AP

Counties across California including Los Angeles, Oakland and Alameda have lifted curfews as peaceful protests continue.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva cited "current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters" behind the agency's decision. He said cities within the county could individually enforce curfews.

A large caravan drove through San Francisco in a demonstration against police violence. One witness said he observed more than 300 cars taking part in the demonstration.

