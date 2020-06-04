4 cops charged in Floyd’s killing ahead of his memorial

The Rev. Greg Drumwright, of Greensboro, N.C. (center), celebrates with the crowd outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, after the announcement of all four officers being charged in the death of George Floyd on Wednesday. “Minneapolis is sending a message to the world that we are done dying. This is history,” he said.

Minnesota authorities on Wednesday filed a more severe charge against former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin and charged the three other officers involved in the killing of George Floyd.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, who’s leading the prosecution, cautioned that while his office is “confident” in its ongoing investigation, “history does show there are clear challenges” in convicting police officers for murder.

J. Alexander Kueng, from left, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Chauvin now faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in Floyd’s killing.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

In video from the scene, the three others don’t intervene as Chauvin presses his knee against Floyd’s neck while he lays handcuffed on the ground, pleading with officers to let him take a breath. All the officers have been fired and their bail has been set at $1 million. Chauvin’s first hearing is June 8.

Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s attorney, said he initially pressed for a first-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but called the new and upgraded charges “a bittersweet moment” and said the family was “deeply gratified.”

First-degree murder charges in Minnesota require premeditation, Ellison said Wednesday. Second-degree murder charges involve unintentional killing while committing a felony. Ellison said in this case the felony was an assault on Floyd. “We believe these are the right charges,” he said.

George Floyd's son, Quincy Mason Floyd (right), kneels at the site where his father was killed with attorney Ben Crump at the corner of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Just a couple hours later, it was announced that charges would be brought against all four police officers involved in George Floyd's death. Tom Baker for MPR News

Walz: A chance to break the chain of ‘systemic racism’

Hours after the new charges were announced, Gov. Tim Walz described this moment as a singular opportunity in the state's history to break the chain of “systemic racism and the lack of accountability up and down our society that led to a daytime murder of a black man on a street in Minneapolis.”

The governor challenged Minnesotans to fix the systemic racism that’s at the root of longstanding disparities in education, home ownership, health and other measures that have long plagued Minnesota.

“I think this is probably our last shot as a state and a nation to fix this systemic issue,” he said.

With a legislative special session starting next week, he said there’s a unique opportunity to pass policy changes around such issues as bail reform, or training more teachers of color.

“Our proposals are going to mirror what’s coming out of the community,” he said, saying the Legislature should stay in session for as long as is needed to make real change. “I could see us staying there until we get her done.”

Reflecting on his Wednesday morning visit to Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, near the intersection where Floyd was killed, Walz called it a powerful experience.

“You need to go down there and feel it, so you understand the sense of urgency of the change that has to happen,” he said. “Then it becomes very personal.”

Walz’s remarks came a day after his human rights commissioner, Rebecca Lucero, launched a broad investigation of Minneapolis police that will scrutinize the last decade of the city’s policing — including policies, procedure, training and practices — looking for patterns of discrimination against people of color.

Series of memorials for Floyd

The memorial services to honor George Floyd will be held in three cities over six days, with a chance for mourners to pay their respects in the communities where he was born, grew up, and died — Houston, Raeford, N.C., and Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis memorial is set for Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis. It’s a private, invitation-only event, according to a university representative.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, and other family members plan to speak. Some of Floyd’s family and loved ones have come to Minneapolis since his killing, including Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter.

Speaking through tears at a news conference Thursday, Washington called for justice in Floyd’s killing.

“I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. … I want justice for him. No matter what anyone thinks, he was good. And this is the proof he was a good man,” she said, motioning toward her 6-year-old daughter.

Schools, parks and businesses cut ties with MPD

An increasing number of powerful institutions in Minneapolis are saying they don’t want to be involved with the city’s police officers following Floyd’s killing.

The Minneapolis Public School Board voted Tuesday night to end its relationship with the city’s Police Department, ties which have been criticized for years. The district's recent budget put over $1 million toward funding 11 school resource officers.

The school’s move followed a similar one by the University of Minnesota last week.

On Wednesday night, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted unanimously to cut ties with Minneapolis police. The resolution says that the Minneapolis Police Department will no longer staff park-sanctioned events and that park police will not respond to Minneapolis police’s calls. Park police will also get new uniforms as part of the move.

Separately on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and First Avenue said they would no longer hire off-duty Minneapolis police officers to provide security, which has been a common practice in the city.

More calm in the Twin Cities

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 14 of 14 Former NFL player Tyrone Carter (right) draws a crowd while speaking outside Cup Foods. Tom Baker for MPR News 1 of 14 People put up four fingers outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, after it was announced that charges are being brought against all the officers involved in George Floyd's death. Tom Baker for MPR News 2 of 14 A sign placed among a large ring of flowers in support of George Floyd reads "Being black shouldn’t mean a death sentence," seen Wednesday in the middle of the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Tom Baker for MPR News Next Slide

Wednesday night marked the fifth evening of calm following the past week’s unrest after Floyd was killed.

While Walz extended his 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew into Friday morning, the number of National Guard troops mobilized decreased. Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen said Wednesday afternoon that the number of troops had gone from around 7,000 to about 5,000.

With the increased peace, Metro Transit resumed its bus and Northstar Commuter Rail services Wednesday and is restarting the Blue and Green light rail lines Thursday morning. All had been temporarily suspended amid the metro area’s unrest.