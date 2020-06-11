U of M plans to resume in-person classes this fall

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel delivers her inaugural address at the U in Minneapolis in September 2019. The school plans to return, at least partially, to in-person classes and students on campus this fall, with social distancing and other safety measures for COVID-19.

The University of Minnesota plans to return, at least partially, to in-person classes and students on campus this fall, with social distancing and other safety measures for COVID-19.

The plan, laid out on Thursday during a Board of Regents meeting, includes widespread testing, spaces dedicated for quarantine and campuswide contact tracing. The school suspended all in-person classes across its five campuses and moved to online instruction in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.

"Much planning needs to be done, but we are here to report the appropriate progress given what we know and what we know we are able to anticipate going forward,” said President Joan Gabel, “And with all of this we're extremely excited to welcome our new and returning students back to our campuses this fall."

Gabel said the proposal included input from students, faculty and administrators, and has built in flexibility to respond to changes in guidance from public health experts.

"This continues to be a challenging time and there is much uncertainty,” provost Rachel Croson said. “This framework is designed to balance our needs for sufficient direction to continue planning for the fall, while retaining flexibility to pivot as public health guidance allows.”

The proposal calls for an early start to the semester and an end of in-person classes by Thanksgiving. The plan will go to the regents for approval in July.