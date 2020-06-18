House, Senate differ on who has say over police changes

In wake of the police killing of George Floyd, protesters march by the Minnesota State Capitol building after gathering outside of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office in downtown St. Paul on June 5.

The Minnesota House and Senate are taking vastly different approaches to restructuring policing in the state. They’re also on different paths about who decides what that restructuring looks like.

The People of Color and Indigenous Caucus accounts for just 19 of the 201 members of the Legislature, but the imprint of the group known as the caucus and their voices are hard to miss in the debate over policing and community rebuilding at the Capitol.

In the Democratic-led House, black, Latinx and Native American members are taking the lead in advancing bills aimed at increasing transparency, civility and accountability in law enforcement.

“Owning your narrative matters,” said Rep. Hodan Hassan of Minneapolis. “The reason why the POCI caucus had to step up was to instill hope in our community that their government has not abandoned them. That there is still hope that we can make this right.”

Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, said compromise over policing changes, not credit over who sponsors them, should be the goal.

“The governor wants it, we want it, but apparently if someone else authors it, you need not support it,” Limmer said after hours of back-and-forth and near party-line votes Tuesday night. Given the circumstances that led up to the special session, he said, “I would have thought we would have come together anxious to work on something.”

But in the Senate, a lack of meaningful input by lawmakers of color fueled a tense debate over a handful of policing bills approved this week.

Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, DFL-Minneapolis, said sweeping proposals were virtually ignored in favor of what she sees as incremental bills.

“It is hard for me to really accept that some of the significant changes that the POCI caucus put together for all of us are not adequate,” Torres Ray said. “I cannot in good conscience today understand why.”

Fellow Democratic Sen. Jeff Hayden represents the Minneapolis district where George Floyd was killed under the knee of a police officer.

Black, similarly burly and not much older, Hayden likened himself to Floyd in demanding drastic change, punctuated by several sharp exchanges with Limmer.

“So why don’t we stop looking at this issue through your eyes, senator? And start looking at it through my eyes. Start looking at it through us that have to deal with this issue,” he said.

Hayden said he’s tired of death after death involving police being met with outrage and then legislative indifference.

“Sick and tired of asking people each and every day that if you put a law enforcement community that is supposed to protect me that they don’t put their boot on my neck, that they don’t shoot me, that they don’t choke me, that they don’t humiliate me,” Hayden said. “I’m tired of having my heart race every time a law enforcement person gets behind me because I have been socialized to be afraid of them.”

Hayden clashed with Limmer, chair of the Senate Public Safety Committee, about why lawmakers with the best pulse of community concerns weren’t more involved in writing the bills.

Limmer responded that the product, not the process is what matters. And he said the changes under consideration aren’t about just one city.

“I didn’t think I had to get permission from four or five people to present a law that applies to the entire state of Minnesota, not just south Minneapolis,” Limmer said. “We’re called state senators for a reason.”

Limmer said he would prefer that lawmakers defer to experts, such as having a police licensing board craft new use of force standards. In developing his bills, Limmer said he’s consulted with Lexipol, a law enforcement policy clearinghouse based in Texas.

He drew a note of appreciation from Bill Hutton, head of the state’s sheriffs association.

“We appreciate you taking the time,” Hutton said in a Senate hearing. “We respect that it’s a thoughtful measured approach.”

Sen. Bill Ingebritsen, R-Alexandria and a former county sheriff, said an anti-police tenor since Floyd’s death has been insulting. The vast majority of law enforcement officers conduct themselves responsibly despite increasingly difficult conditions, Ingebritsen said.

“They’re doing the job that nobody in this room wants to do or ever would want to do,” Ingebritsen said. “In fact, I think before too long there isn’t going to be many that want to do. And when that happens, members, this is quite frankly going to be a walk in the park compared to what we’re going to be dealing with.”

In the House, where police bills could reach a vote as soon as Thursday, Hassan said having POCI proposals front and center are “a blessing and a curse.”

“The world is watching. Our community is watching. Minnesota is watching. And we want to get this right,” she said. “And if nothing gets passed, it’s just yet another disappointment for our community to say, this is why we hate politics.”