1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, police said early Sunday.

Minneapolis police reported they received 911 calls at 12:37 a.m. reporting several people shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, just north of Hennepin and Lake.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that individuals on foot started shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South and proceeded north. People scattered and suspects fled," police said in a news release issued shortly after 4 a.m.

The victims were transported to hospitals by ambulance and private vehicle. All are adults. The name of the man who died

There were no suspects in custody of 4 a.m. Sunday. Further details on the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately available.

“We are in the infancy of this investigation, so at this point, we don’t know what truly led up to this shooting,” Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder told MPR News.

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police just after 1:45 a.m. advised the public to avoid the area in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, near the corner of Hennepin and Lake.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the Landmark Uptown Theatre and another storefront shot out.

Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene. Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them. Splatters of blood were visible on the pavement after the victims were taken to local hospitals.

Calls and emails to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren't immediately returned.