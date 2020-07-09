Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota

Two powerful tornadoes damaged farms, left one person dead and at least one other injured in western Minnesota as severe storms moved across parts of the Midwest, authorities said.

The National Weather Service told the Otter Tail County sheriff’s office that two tornadoes touched down near Dalton between 5:10 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said sheriff’s spokesperson Shannon Terry. One left a 6- to 9-mile trail of damage as it roared northeast.

Three farmsteads were hit, and one of those farmhouses was flattened, said meteorologist Vince Godon with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D.

Two people were taken to a hospital, according to Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons. Their conditions were unknown. The county later said in Twitter and Facebook posts that one fatality was confirmed.

Additional details weren’t immediately available and the county said updated information would be released later Thursday.

One tornado crossed Interstate 94 but no vehicles were affected, according to the weather service.

A National Weather Service staffer is at the scene checking the tornado aftermath, Godon said, but the tornado is believed to be at least in the EF-3 category, with winds of 136-165 mph.

Nearby Grant County posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night that no damage to county properties had been reported, and pointed all residents' questions about the tornado to the Otter Tail County dispatch center.

"Grant County extends our prayers and thoughts to our neighbors to the north in Otter Tail County," the post said. "The devastating tornado that touched down and caused destruction is something some will never forget. Severe weather can be unpredictable and come without warning."