COVID-19 data-watchers will be paying close attention to Wednesday morning’s statistical release to see if the relatively low number of new cases reported Tuesday was an anomaly or the beginnings of a positive trend.

After several weeks of a surge in new cases, the Health Department Tuesday reported 332 daily confirmed cases, significantly lower than the prior few days and the lowest count in more than a month.

That number, however, came with a big caveat: New testing for the disease was down dramatically from a few days ago, making it unlikely that it signaled a change in the disease’s current course. There was no immediate explanation for the drop in testing.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics in Minnesota:

61,839 cases confirmed (332 new) via 1,177,935 tests

1,666 deaths (six new)

5,661 cases requiring hospitalization

337 people remain hospitalized; 147 in intensive care

55,151 patients no longer needing isolation

Overall, the COVID-19 numbers have repeated a pattern of rising new caseloads even as deaths remained in single-digits.

While current hospitalizations and intensive care cases remain far lower than their late-May peak, they’ve shown an upward swing the past few weeks — along with a stubborn persistence. Tuesday marked the 12th consecutive day with 300 or more current hospitalizations, a pattern not seen since mid to late June.

Cases grow among youth, up north

Worries continue about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.

People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 14,000.

However, the past few days of data show Minnesotans younger than age 20 have become the age group with the most new confirmed COVID-19 cases, passing 20-somethings.

The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 36 years old.

Regionally, the Twin Cities and its suburbs have been driving the counts of newly reported cases. But the disease is present in all parts of the state, including the north, which had largely avoided the outbreak until recently.

Several of the state’s fastest-growing outbreaks relative to population are in northern Minnesota. Beltrami County, home to Bemidji, has seen a steady climb the past few weeks. The county reported 244 cases as of Tuesday.

Meatpacking operations had been hot spots for big outbreaks in southwest, west-central and central Minnesota earlier in the pandemic, but new cases have slowed considerably in recent weeks.

‘We are all connected’

Wednesday’s counts will come two days after Minnesota health officials, increasingly concerned over reports of despondent residents in long-term care, rolled out new guidance designed to open the door wider to visitors.

“Loneliness, depression, isolation and heartbreak are all safety issues,” Aisha Elmquist, the state’s deputy ombudsman for long-term care, told reporters Monday as she and other public health leaders answered questions around the latest COVID-19 data.

“Everyone needs others,” she added, “including those who live in long-term care settings.”

Most of the people who’ve died from COVID-19 in Minnesota had been living in long-term care. That toll is one of the reasons long-term care has faced steep visitor restrictions.

In early May, the Walz administration unveiled a “battle plan” to safeguard Minnesotans living in long-term care facilities, including expanded testing, more personal protective gear for health workers and a promise to maintain “adequate” staffing when workers fall ill.

It helped drive daily death counts down to mostly single digits. Now, though, officials worry those gains may slip away as COVID-19 ripples across the state.

They said they’re seeing new cases tied to long-term care facilities that they believe are being driven largely by community spread and brought in inadvertently by facility staff as restrictions on daily life loosen and people return to indoor gathering spaces and attend family events.

The big-picture situation in long-term care is “quite positive,” Jan Malcolm said Monday, noting that 90 percent of assisted living facilities in Minnesota and 71 percent of skilled nursing homes have had no cases of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

Still, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield urged people to stay vigilant against the spread of the disease — wearing masks in indoor gathering places, social distancing and washing hands — and warned that the work to limit spread among vulnerable populations was at risk as people return to public spaces.

“This is fragile and we are very concerned that the progress we have made can be at risk, and can even be lost, if we let up on our precautions,” she said Monday. “We need everyone in Minnesota to be doing their part to limit transmission. We are all connected to each other.”

Developments from around the state

No Labor Day fireworks in Duluth

Duluth has canceled its fireworks display that was scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

The city and the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center had postponed the Fourth of July fireworks until Labor Day due to COVID-19 concerns. But Mayor Emily Larson said circumstances have not improved enough to hold the fireworks celebration.

Last year, 10,000 people watched the fireworks from Bayfront Park in Duluth. Current state guidelines allow for a maximum 250 people at indoor and outdoor events.

— Dan Kraker | MPR News

St. Peter pool closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A southern Minnesota city cut its pool season short after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

St. Peter, Minn., city officials posted on its Facebook page that one of their pool employees tested positive for COVID-19. The Roy T. Lindenberg Memorial Pool immediately ended its season.

The city said exposure risk was low because of the safety measures that were in place to reduce spreading the virus.

The public outdoor pool opened for the season just a little over a month ago.

— Hannah Yang | MPR News

Top headlines

Big Ten postpones football, other fall sports over coronavirus concerns: The Big Ten said it would “continue to evaluate a number of options,” including possibly playing football and other fall sports in the spring. Later Tuesday, the Pac-12 Conference said it was canceling its fall football season.

Schools ready to address pandemic-driven mental health needs: Even before COVID-19, about 15 percent of school-age kids were thought to have a mental health or behavioral disorder, and schools were having a hard time providing enough mental health support. The pandemic has only added stress to the system.

COVID-19 puts powwow season on pause — and online: As states and tribal nations continue their fight against the spread of the coronavirus, many powwows this year have been canceled, leaving people pining for the community, the family and the celebration of Native culture that powwows bring.

