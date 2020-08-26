Minneapolis police worked quickly Wednesday to quash rumors that a man who died by suicide downtown had been shot by officers.

The man — whom authorities have not identified publicly — had been wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in a Target Field parking ramp earlier Wednesday.

He shot and killed himself just after 6 p.m. near 8th Street and Nicollet Avenue as officers moved in to arrest him.

Within 90 minutes, Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder showed reporters street camera video of the incident. Elder said police did not fire their weapons.

"Officers immediately approached, slid the gun away from him, removed his backpack, and immediately began chest compressions. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

After the incident, some people moved into a Target on Nicollet, breaking shelves and spilling merchandise. Media also reported broken windows at some stores.