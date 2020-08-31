Census advocates in Hennepin County warn that some neighborhoods run the risk of being left out of the 2020 count.

They shared concerns Monday that certain pockets of the county aren't being counted, saying some households that haven't filled out their forms have not received a single visit from a census taker this year. The count is set to end on Sept. 30.

Xiongpao Lee, a coordinator for the Minnesota Census Mobilization Partnership, said he's worried about some areas in particular, such as “pockets of apartment units and other multi-housing units and also areas where there is low English proficiency where the response rate is much lower."

In addition, Lee says, census count committees are running out of time to get the word out.

"The complete count of Minnesotans is in question now more than ever, unfortunately,” Lee said. “If you haven't completed your 2020 census form yet, it’s one of the most important acts of civic participation that you can do this year."

Minnesota's overall response rate is about 74 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau suspended in-person operations back in March due to COVID-19. It restarted full operations this month. The Bureau has a deadline of Dec. 31 to submit data to the White House.