Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Curbs, curfews, concerns

College students returning to campuses across Minnesota are among the biggest worries now for public health leaders as they try to stem COVID-19’s spread.

People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — approaching 18,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 10,000 among ages 20-24.

The University of Minnesota is betting that restricting student movements early will help. On Tuesday, the U rolled out a plan intended to curb the movements of students as they return to campuses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester.

The plan includes confining undergraduate and graduate students mostly to their residence halls or university-owned apartments for 10 days — except for work, eating or attending any in-person classes. Students would also be prohibited from visiting off-campus businesses.

The second two-week phase offers wider access, but includes a 9 p.m. curfew for resident students. A midnight curfew will follow for two weeks after that.

"We're striking the balance between something that feels imprisoning, we don't want that,” Joan Gabel, the university’s president, told Minnesota lawmakers on Tuesday

Will it help keep the virus in check? State officials hope so.

On Monday, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and other officials sounded the alarm that the state is headed for serious trouble as fall turns to winter unless more Minnesotans start doing the right things, including wearing masks and socially distancing even at meetups with friends and family.

Minnesotans’ behavior in stores, restaurants and other public places isn’t so much the problem now, but “informal gatherings have really proven to be a weak spot in our response to the pandemic,” the commissioner said earlier this week.

“Cases have now begun increasing at a faster rate than our testing,” she added. “We see outbreaks occurring in many settings in our state … a really concerning high level of community transmission.”

Malcolm and Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, conceded that many people, fatigued by six months of hearing about the need to take precautions against the disease, may be tuning out.

“The bottom line is people have to follow them in order for them to work,” Ehresmann said of the public health safety recommendations. “We can provide lots of guidance … but that’s not what will turn this pandemic around.”

State health authorities have been reiterating their concerns about college students joining end-of-summer parties and other gatherings that could feed the spread of COVID-19 and bring it onto campuses this fall.

Officials on Monday also noted a spike in Winona County they attribute to returning college-age people. Winona State University and St. Mary's University are based in Winona, as is a campus of Minnesota State College Southeast.

While people in their 20s are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease, experts worry those young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations

‘Worrisome trend’

The newest numbers come after the state’s case total climbed by nearly 2,000 over the weekend.

The number of new cases reported each day has been trending upward in the past couple weeks after falling earlier in the month. The percentage of tests coming back positive has also been trending up.

That drew the attention of White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, who was in Minnesota on Sunday.

Birx noted to reporters that there’s a “worrisome trend” here because Minnesota now has nine counties where the rate of positive cases detected in tests now tops 10 percent, up from just a couple not long ago.

Statewide, the percent of positive COVID-19 tests has been over 5 percent since Thursday.

That Birx meeting on Sunday appeared to galvanize Malcolm on Monday.

Birx, she said, made “strong and pointed warnings” about Minnesota’s current position in the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the Twin Cities and its suburbs stood out to the federal government as one of the few urban areas in the country where case counts have surged in recent weeks.

Developments around the state

Experts: Stay vigilant on kids’ health as school resumes

As Minnesotans prepare to send their children back to school in person, online or some combination of the two, parents are dealing with a variety of unknowns. One challenge is explaining the virus and the need for changes to their lives to children.

Dr. Megan Culler Freeman, pediatric infectious disease fellow at the University of Pittsburgh, said it's OK to acknowledge and be honest about the uncertainty of this school year to kids.

"You can teach them the reason that we wash our hands, the reason that we wear masks is to try to keep us safe from getting sick,” Freeman said. “So, I think just being very honest with your kids is the way to go."

Usually, during the school year, a child might get the sniffles or a low-grade cough, which might not have been as big as a concern in life before the pandemic as it is now. Dr. Gigi Chawla, the chief of pediatrics at Children's Minnesota, said that parents will have to reassess that old style of assessment of sickness.

"Kids with a little bit of a sniffle, a runny nose, sneezing and learning to cough in the crook of their arm and actually we just can't allow that this fall or winter, we really do need to all take the position that if your child is sick in any way that that would mean that they should stay home until they're well,” Chawla told MPR News.

Some private and public schools in the state have started back already, though most public schools in Minnesota start back next week.

— Peter Cox | MPR News

U Crookston imposing COVID-19 curfew

The University of Minnesota Crookston has imposed a 9 p.m. on-campus curfew in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause said the curfew is designed to keep students away from bars or large off-campus gatherings.

School officials will reevaluate the curfew on Sept. 8, based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, and local health care capacity.

"Decisions are very much made based upon what's happening locally, because we know it can change from one community to another,” she said. “And those will be the factors that will help guide that decision as we go forward."

Holz-Clause says exceptions will be made for students with off-campus jobs.

— Dan Gunderson | MPR News

