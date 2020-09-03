Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Sturgis starts to take a toll

State public health leaders worried for weeks about Minnesotans carrying COVID-19 back with them from the massive Aug. 7-16 motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D. It didn’t take long for cases to start rolling in.

The toll so far? Fifty direct infections, evidence of secondary spread — and one death, the first in the nation linked directly to Sturgis and the coronavirus.

That news Wednesday served as grim reinforcement for the message health officials continue to try to hammer home: The pandemic is not nearly over in Minnesota despite a low daily death count and a relatively stable number of hospitalizations.

Newly confirmed cases continue to rise steeply each day. With students returning to college and kids heading back to school, officials are increasingly concerned Minnesotans have numbed to the need to stay vigilant, opening the door to more spread.

While Minnesota leaders are happy that new daily deaths remain in single digits and hospitalizations have flattened, “we are very worried about the high level of cases,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters.

“We are seeing very concerning, severe health consequences” among people who’ve been infected with COVID-19, even in cases that were relatively mild, Malcolm said, noting that’s one reason the state is trying to stem the disease.

Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:

1,830 deaths

77,805 positive cases, 69,521 off isolation

297 still hospitalized, 135 in ICU

1,525,555 tests, 1,150,854 people tested

The Sturgis rally drew some 460,000 people from across the country. Most people didn't take significant precautions against COVID-19 infections. A few people wore masks and some said they were avoiding crowds, but many others packed close together at bars and rock shows.

The Minnesotan who died was in their 60s with underlying health problems, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director.

She didn’t have specifics on the person’s activities around Sturgis but said others who were at the rally and became infected told investigators they were at multiple settings and campgrounds in and around the Black Hills town.

“It’s fair to say that pretty much everyone was in a crowded setting,” Ehresmann added.

Experts have urged anyone who went to Sturgis for the rally to self-isolate for 14 days, get tested if they don’t feel well and stay home until they get the test results.

Over the past week, Minnesota’s seen its number of active, confirmed cases reach a record high.

‘Weak spot in our response’

The state’s newest COVID-19 report comes amid worries that students returning to college this week will drive more spread.

People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — approaching 18,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 10,000 among people ages 20-24.

On Monday, Malcolm and other officials sounded the alarm that the state is headed for serious trouble as fall turns to winter unless more Minnesotans start doing the right things, including wearing masks and socially distancing even at meetups with friends and family.

Minnesotans’ behavior in stores, restaurants and other public places isn’t so much the problem now, but “informal gatherings have really proven to be a weak spot in our response to the pandemic,” the commissioner said earlier this week.

State health authorities have been reiterating their concerns about college students joining end-of-summer parties and other gatherings that could feed the spread of COVID-19 and bring it onto campuses this fall.

While people in their 20s are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease, experts worry those young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

Debunking a ‘nonsense’ rumor

Malcolm, Ehresmann and other state health leaders have become increasingly concerned about unsubstantiated claims and outright false stories on social media. On Wednesday, they felt obligated to respond to one of the more outlandish ones.

Ehresmann said they have been hearing of online rumors “to the effect that children who test positive for COVID have been taken from their family members by child protective services.”

That’s false, she said, noting that misinformation is a “real thing” and that people should carefully consider the sources they rely on for information.

“It’s hard to believe,” she said, “we’re at a point where such nonsense needs to be addressed.”

Developments around the state

Saliva tests coming for K-12 teachers, day care staff who want one

Earlier in the pandemic Minnesota officials vowed to make sure any K-12 teacher or day care provider would have access to one free COVID-19 test. On Wednesday, Malcolm said those teachers and staffers would soon be instructions on how to access those tests.

Schools and school staff will be receive instructions this week on how to get unique code to access a saliva test. The code can be used to access a single test through the end of the year, Malcolm said.

She emphasized that teachers and staff are not required to take a test before returning to classrooms or continuing in child care, but urged those eligible to use the option if needed.

“Maybe you’re feeling symptomatic. Maybe you were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID,” she added.

— MPR News Staff

HealthPartners to take part in Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

HealthPartners Wednesday announced that it will be enrolling at least 1,500 people in a clinical trial that will determine whether a vaccine developed by Oxford University is effective at preventing COVID-19.

Participants must be 18 or older, in good health, and not have had COVID-19 already. Researchers are particularly interested in people who have a high risk of contracting COVID-19, such as health care workers, first responders, and food service, grocery store and meat-packing workers.

They’re also looking for people who have stable health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure that make them more likely to develop severe forms of COVID-19. They’re also looking for people of color to participate.

The trial is a randomized double-blind study. About two-thirds of enrollees will receive the vaccine, one third will receive a placebo.

Researchers from the HealthPartners Institute will oversee the trial enrollment in partnership with physicians from across the organization’s care system. HealthPartners is the only health system in Minnesota and one of about 100 sites in the United States, Peru and Chile involved in the clinical trial, led by AstraZeneca.

“This research compliments our other efforts to advance COVID-19 testing, treatment and care and is an important part of our mission to improve health and well-being,” said Andrea Walsh, HealthPartners president and CEO.

— Tim Nelson | MPR News

Surly Brewing closing its beer hall indefinitely

Calling it a "gut-wreching decision," Surly Brewing Co. announced Wednesday that it will close its beer hall in November. The Minneapolis brewery said in a statement on its website that "beer halls are, by definition, gathering places, and gathering places and pandemics don't mix."

The company says revenue from the space is down 82 percent from the same period last year.

The closure comes just days after workers at the brew hall voted to unionize. In a post on its Facebook page, the union said the move is illegal and clear retaliation for workers forming a union. Company owners say the plans to close the beer hall were put in place weeks ago.

Surly is credited for helping launch the craft-beer boom in Minnesota. It opened its destination beer hall in 2014.

— Peter Cox | MPR News

