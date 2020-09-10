MPR's only Black classical host Garrett McQueen fired after being taken off air

American Public Media Group has fired Minnesota Public Radio’s only Black classical music host Garrett McQueen. McQueen announced his firing on his social media accounts Thursday morning.

McQueen said he was taken off the air after his shift on Aug. 25. He was then given two warnings — one of which was about his need to improve communication and the other warning was for switching out scheduled music to play pieces he felt were more appropriate to the moment and more diverse, McQueen told MPR News.

“When things happened in the news or when there were hours of programming that only represented dead white men, I would take it upon myself to change that,” said McQueen. “That always got lots of really positive feedback, but it's not exactly what protocol calls for.”

McQueen joined Classical 24 in June 2018. Classical 24 is co-produced by American Public Media and Public Radio International, and provides round-the-clock classical music that public radio stations across the nation pay to carry. McQueen worked the overnight shift Monday through Thursday. McQueen also hosted Classical MPR’s first-ever Juneteenth special.

“And let's just face it,” said McQueen, “with [the killing of] George Floyd and all of those things, there was a lot of pressure for me to engage the audience while that's happening. I'm on the air, literally while the 3rd Precinct is being burned down. So, it's my responsibility to make sure that the programming spoke to that and that's what I did.”

McQueen co-created a classical music podcast called “Trilloquoy” with Classical MPR host Scott Blankenship. The podcast seeks to explore and uplift classical music of all cultures beyond the Western European canon.

Blankenship said in addition to being a professional bassoonist, McQueen brings to his work a deep knowledge of the history behind classical music — stories that are sometimes problematic.

He said McQueen has been a tireless advocate for diversifying classical music.

“His ideas on programming [are] very forward thinking,” said Blankenship. “I think that over time, you would definitely see the sort of changes that Garrett had in mind — but it's 10 or 15 years in the future. And he was working to facilitate that change now."

The company’s management declined a request for an interview, but offered the following written statement:

"We are proud of the programming we delivered with Garrett and are grateful for his work bringing the powerful experience of classical music to listeners across the country. We continue to support his efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in classical music, and we wish him all the best in his next steps."

American Public Media Group is the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media. An editorial firewall separates MPR News from the rest of the company. We make our editorial decisions without interference from other departments. We abide by these news ethics guidelines.