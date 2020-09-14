MPR President Duchesne Drew on Marianne Combs resignation

Veteran MPR News reporter Marianne Combs resigned Monday morning from her position at the newsroom.

Combs said in a resignation letter she shared to Twitter that editors “failed to move forward on the story” after months of reporting.

MPR president Duchesne Drew said in a statement the newsroom editors “were blindsided by Marianne’s resignation.”

“We were shocked by Marianne Combs’ decision to resign her position at MPR News. That said, I fully support the editors who reviewed her story. The MPR News editors decided that the story, which deals with complex and sensitive issues, is not ready to run because it does not meet our journalistic standards.”

On Tuesday morning during the 8 a.m. hour, Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer will talk with Drew about the resignation.