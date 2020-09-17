COVID-19 updates from the experts at the Minnesota Health Department are typically dry affairs of numbers and admonitions to stay vigilant against the disease.

On Wednesday, though, when asked about whether she would have her kids playing sports in the pandemic, the state’s infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann made it clear she knew how heartbreaking the current situation was for families.

“I absolutely feel for the parents that feel so strongly about this,” Ehresmann said, recalling the joy of watching her kids play high school sports and acknowledging she chokes up while wearing her “mom hat” about what the celebrations the disease has taken from many kids families.

But she added: “I recognize what we’re seeing with disease transmission, and that is really concerning.”

Her comments came amid news that the Minnesota State High School League is reconsidering whether to play prep football and volleyball this fall after all. The Big Ten conference — a college powerhouse that includes the University of Minnesota — announced Wednesday it changed course and will start play in late October.

While youth and college sports are important, COVID-19 poses a risk to student athletes as well as to the universe of coaches, friends and families that surround players, Ehresmann and other top state health officials said.

“We’re always concerned about things that just increase close contact with large numbers of people, given the degree of virus we know is circulating in the community,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

1,933 deaths

85,813 positive cases, 79,583 off isolation

244 still hospitalized, 136 in ICUs

1,743,611 tests, 1,252,392 people tested

‘This is not a cold’

Minnesota has seen more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 tied to sports activities in the pandemic, including nearly 900 in adults. Collectively, Ehresmann said, that caseload has led to recommended quarantines for more than 3,300 people.

“This is not a cold,” Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state’s epidemiologist, warned of COVID-19. “There are some people who do fine with this, but there are others, including young people, who do not do fine.”

She noted studies showing heart and other health problems linked to COVID-19 that appear to linger beyond the infection.

“We really don’t have a sense of all the things this virus can do,” she said.

The Big Ten intends to open its season Oct. 23-24.

The Minnesota State High School League expects to meet on Monday to review its earlier decision to not play football and volleyball this fall, and try to play them in the spring, in the face of COVID-19.

Malcolm again implored people to wear masks, socially distance and take other measures to try to stem the spread.

Moderate case counts, hospitalizations

The latest Health Department numbers continue to show a familiar recent pattern: relatively moderate case growth and hospitalizations and mostly single-digit deaths.

While the numbers are pretty stable right now, officials continue to caution that the level of community spread of the virus means more problems ahead.

Malcolm said the department was “watching with concern” the rapid growth in new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the states surrounding Minnesota and bracing for potential higher daily case counts from over the Labor Day weekend, when people ventured out for informal get-togethers with family and friends.

The state saw a jump in cases following the July Fourth holiday. Officials also worry about a one-two punch this fall and winter from COVID-19 and the typical flu season.

Virus ‘all over the state’

Public health authorities have warned community spread, where the origin is not precisely known, is growing in Minnesota, driven by weddings, college student meetups and other social events where people aren’t wearing masks, socially distancing or taking other precautions.

“We’re really walking on the edge of the cliff and we’re grateful that we haven’t fallen off, but we have not moved away from the edge of the cliff,” Ehresmann said Monday. “The potential for going over the edge is still there.”

With school starting, they’re also asking parents to keep sick children at home, knowing how difficult that can be for many families, especially single-parent households. They're also asking employers to be understanding.

Health Department investigators this week also going door-to-door in randomly selected neighborhoods in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota as part of a statewide study to find out where COVID-19 is more prevalent.

They’ll ask questions about where people spend time, whether anyone in the house has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and what information they'd like about the virus. They'll also offer free nasal swabs and serology tests.

College campus worries rise

People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — topping 20,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 11,500 infections among people ages 20-24.

The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about young adults as spreaders of the virus.

While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations and could also hamper attempts to reopen campuses completely to in-person teaching.

They’ve been driving the recent outbreaks, although the number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, approaching nearly 8,000 total cases for children 15 to 19 years old since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, just across the border from Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse responded to rising cases by moving all in-person classes online, closing dining halls and most campus buildings, and mandating face coverings at all times on campus, indoors or outdoors.

Classes were suspended Monday and Tuesday before resuming online on Wednesday.

The move at UW-La Crosse followed a decision last week at nearby Winona State University in Minnesota to implement an immediate 14-day campus quarantine that will limit all nonessential activities on campus to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Winona State, Concordia College in Moorhead and Minnesota State University Mankato have each seen more than 100 cases tied to the schools and students in the last two weeks, Ehresmann said this week.

In a late Wednesday update, Winona State that 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported during the most recent seven-day period ending Sept. 13, for a current total of 125 active positive cases and 294 since late August. The number of new cases was down from the prior week.

Regionally, southern and central Minnesota and the Twin Cities suburbs have driven much of the increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.

Hot spots have included southwestern Minnesota, where 75 cases have been traced to a late-August wedding in Lyon County that officials describe now as the state’s largest single social spreader event.

On Monday, Minnesota officials also confirmed an outbreak of 122 cases at the federal women’s prison in Waseca, which they said began when federal authorities transferred people into the facility from outside the state who had COVID-19.

‘Third or fourth inning’ of the pandemic?

Malcolm made it clear earlier this week that Minnesota remains in the early stages of the pandemic. In baseball terms, health leaders see Minnesota as less than half way through the game.

"We’re in the third or fourth inning" of COVID-19, Malcolm told MPR News on Monday morning.

Her views seemed to square with the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who on Wednesday told a congressional committee that a vaccine won’t likely be widely available to the American public until late spring or early summer next year.

While the state is getting guidance on how a vaccine might be distributed, there's still a lot that's unknown.

Ehresmann said a vaccine would be supplied first to people at high risk and in health care settings; a second phase would roll out to the general population; a third phase would have it readily available to the general population.

With multiple vaccines in development, “this process will be infinitely more complex" than any other past vaccine distribution plan in Minnesota, she said.

Developments around the state

Two GOP state lawmakers call on Walz to ease up on businesses

Two Republican state lawmakers are criticizing DFL Gov. Tim Walz over his administration’s enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions.

Reps. Dave Baker, of Willmar, and Tony Jurgens, of Cottage Grove, say state inspectors are imposing stiff fines on restaurants and other hospitality businesses. They highlighted a Hastings restaurant Tuesday that is currently contesting $7,600 in fines, which were largely due to an employee removing a face mask while talking to customers.

The Busted Nut’s owner, Tatia Nelson said it was an isolated incident, and she believes the fine is excessive.

“I’m just trying to do my best as a business, and I’m trying to do everything right,” she said.

Jurgens said the stepped-up enforcement appears to be a change in the administration’s approach.

“When many of these executive orders were issued, the governor indicated that the purpose was to educate, not punish,” Jurgens said. “I believe I even remember somebody saying to hand out masks, not fines. But unfortunately, that’s not the reality.”

Baker, a former restaurant owner, called on the governor to ease up on enforcement. He also urged Walz to allow more indoor seating in restaurants before colder weather hits.

— Tim Pugmire | MPR News

Wisconsin sees surge of cases

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have risen by two-thirds in the past two weeks, to the state’s highest-recorded levels.

On Sunday, Wisconsin reported more than 1,550 new confirmed cases, a new record for the state. It’s also more cases than Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota or South Dakota have ever reported in a single day. Nor is it an outlier — Wisconsin’s number of new cases has been rising for two weeks, while its number of new tests has remained flat.

Adjusted for population, Wisconsin is averaging more than 200 new cases per million residents, twice as high as Minnesota. Though a record for Wisconsin, Iowa and both Dakotas saw significantly higher rates in late August. Since late August, Iowa and South Dakota have seen their cases fall, while North Dakota continues to report high numbers of new cases per capita.

— David H. Montgomery | MPR News

