51 arrested in Minneapolis after protesting Chauvin release

Minneapolis police say more than 50 people were arrested Wednesday night in protests after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, was released from custody after posting $1 million bond.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans," Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard, mobilizing 100 soldiers. In addition, the Minnesota State Patrol mobilized 100 state troopers, while the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources mobilized 75 conservation officers to help local law enforcement, according to Walz's statement.

Demonstrators gathered in response to Chauvin’s release and marched through south Minneapolis, including through the neighborhood where Floyd was killed. The marchers blocked traffic, but appeared to be peaceful.

They eventually arrived at Minneapolis police's 5th Precinct off Nicollet Avenue. State troopers, DNR conservation officers and police ordered the crowd to disperse, and subsequently made 51 arrests.

One arrest was apparently on suspicion of assault on a law enforcement officer and another was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant. The rest were misdemeanors.

Chauvin is facing five felony counts including second-degree murder. His trial, along with that of three fellow former officers, is expected to start in March.