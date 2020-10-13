The killing of George Floyd

Prosecutors intend to ask for harsh sentences in Floyd murder trial

Brandt Williams
Minneapolis
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
A law enforcement officer goes down while opening a gate for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as fellow officers escorted Chauvin from the rear of the the Hennepin County Family Justice Center after a hearing for the four former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd on Sept. 11 in Minneapolis.
David Joles | Star Tribune via AP file

In a motion filed Monday, prosecutors say an upward departure from sentencing guidelines is warranted for four former police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd.

They argue that Floyd was vulnerable as he was detained during the Memorial Day incident and that the men abused their authority as police officers in the commission of a crime. They point out that Floyd was cuffed and pinned to the street for nearly nine minutes.

“As a result, Floyd was ‘particularly vulnerable’ when defendants committed the crime. Defendants knew or should have known as much,” states the motion. 

All four defendants are now out of custody. Last week Derek Chauvin was released from jail after posted a $1 million bond. His release sparked protests and police arrested 51 people in a demonstration held in Minneapolis. 

Four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd case.
From left: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng,Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Chauvin faces second- and third-degree murder charges as well as manslaughter. Second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years.

The other three men, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. 

