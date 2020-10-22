Floyd killing: Judge keeps 1 murder charge against Chauvin, drops another

A Hennepin County judge Thursday dismissed one of the murder charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. The most serious charge, second-degree murder, and the manslaughter charge remain.

Judge Peter Cahill also denied motions to dismiss aiding and abetting charges against Chauvin’s co-defendants, former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

Cahill has also ordered that his ruling to dismiss the third-degree murder charge be stayed for five days in order to give prosecutors a chance to consider an appeal.

Minnesota's third-degree murder statute can be a challenge for prosecutors, who must prove that the defendant, as the statute outlines, was "evincing a depraved mind" while carrying out a suspected crime.

The statute was used in 2019 to convict ex-Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor in the killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk. Between 2007 and 2018, though, it resulted in only 17 convictions in the state — 13 for third-degree murder and four for attempted third-degree murder.

Floyd was killed in south Minneapolis on May 25 after Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes while taking him into custody.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting the ex-officers, called the judge’s decision to dismiss only one count against the ex-officers “an important, positive step forward in the path toward justice for George Floyd, his family, our community, and Minnesota.”

Prosecutors argued there was probable cause for the officers to go to trial on all of the charges, saying Chauvin intentionally assaulted Floyd, which is an element of the second-degree murder charge, and that the other officers assisted.

Defense attorneys had argued that there was not enough probable cause to charge the former officers. Chauvin's attorney said his client had no intent to assault or kill Floyd, while attorneys for the other officers argued that their clients did not intend or conspire to help Chauvin.

Defense attorneys said Floyd’s drug use was a factor in his death, with Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, saying Floyd most likely died of “fentanyl or a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine in concert with his underlying health conditions.”

The county medical examiner classified Floyd’s death as a homicide, with his heart stopping while he was restrained by police and his neck compressed. A summary report listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.”

According to prosecutors’ notes, Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker told prosecutors that absent other apparent causes of death, it “could be acceptable” to rule the death an overdose, based on the level of fentanyl in Floyd’s system. A separate autopsy commissioned for Floyd’s family concluded he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

Cahill on Thursday wrote that prosecutors had met the probable cause threshold for all the other charges beyond third-degree murder, noting that it will be up to a jury to decide whether the ex-officers are guilty.