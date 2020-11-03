What democracy looks like: Election Day across Minnesota

As Election Day begins, thousands of Minnesotans have already cast their ballots: More than 1.8 million Minnesotans have already voted in the presidential election.

And on Tuesday, thousands of voters are also expected at polling places statewide.

All day long, MPR News reporters will talk to people around the state — people who are voting, people who have already voted, people who are working the polls and people who are opting out this year, whether by choice or by circumstance — and together, their voices and experiences paint a picture of what democracy looks like on Election Day in a tumultuous, complicated year.

The election judge: ‘Gotta vote, gotta vote, gotta vote’

It's not only voters headed to the polls. As many as 30,000 election judges are being deployed across the state.

Karla Houle will be working her seventh election this year. She got the political bug as a kid.

"I always went with my parents when they went voting,” she said. “It was something they grilled into me: Gotta vote, gotta vote, gotta vote. And it just made me feel proud that I could."

COVID-19 forces some poll workers home during Election Day Others take their place

Houle, 64, is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. And she's helping make history this year. It's the first time that all four election judges at her polling place outside Cloquet are band members. The thought of it has made her cry more than once.

"In the same ward,” she said. “I'll cry again. That excites me."

Houle helped recruit two new judges this year. One guy, she convinced while he was out walking his dog. And she’s seeing young people getting more and more engaged.

"They're learning that there's more to the world than just the reservation," she said.

Many older election workers are staying home this year because of the pandemic. Not Houle. She calls her polling place her baby. And she's going to be there to take care of it.

— Dan Kraker | Duluth, Minn.

The first-time voter: ‘I hope it matters, makes a difference’

There's been a push this year to get new voters to the polls.

Jon Mason, 21, was one of them. He and his mom made the trip from his home in the small town of Red Lake to vote for the first time at the Beltrami County Courthouse in Bemidji a few weeks ago.

"I think we had five or six other people with us that were first-time voters, and the ages ranged from 18 to … 56, I think," he said.

Mason, a member of the Red Lake Nation, said he didn't have much interest in politics before this year, but family members convinced him he needed to vote — for candidates who would help Native people.

"I really hope my vote did count,” he said. “I hope it matters, makes a difference."

Mason says the voting part was easy. What was harder, he said, was the time he spent this fall, asking Red Lake residents to register to vote.

"[I’m] not much of an outgoing person,” he said. “My previous jobs, I was in the back of a restaurant, cooking, [I] never really talked to anyone. This got me out of my little comfort zone, talking to people."

Mason says he expects to stay active in politics after this election.

“It was a nice experience,” he said. “I liked it.”

— Dan Gunderson | Moorhead

The teenage voter: ‘My vote makes an impact, you know?’

Nagmo Amoud, 18, in purple, cast her ballot in September 2020 with her grandmother and aunts in St. Cloud. They took this group selfie with their "I Voted" stickers. Amoud's aunt, Hani Omar Jacobson, in orange, is running for a seat on the St. Cloud school board. Courtesy of Nagmo Amoud

Nagmo Amoud was actually still 17 when she cast her ballot back in September. She turned 18 not long after, a full month before Election Day — so was eligible to vote under Minnesota law.

"It was really exciting, voting for the first time,” she said. “And my vote makes an impact, you know? That's really exciting."

The senior at St. Cloud's Apollo High School had some weighty issues on her mind when she cast her ballot, alongside her grandmother and aunts, including climate change and criminal justice reform.

Amoud's parents came to the U.S. from Somalia. Immigration is another political issue that’s personal. She plans to attend college next year and major in political science.

— Kirsti Marohn | St. Cloud, Minn.

The bus driver: ‘If all the Native vote comes out, it could change a lot of things’

Election Day will be busy for Lawrence Crowell.

Most days, Crowell, 66, drives a bus for elders in the tiny town of Pine Point, on the White Earth Indian Reservation in northwest Minnesota.

On Tuesday, he’ll be driving voters of all ages to the polling place.

"We should be voting right here in our own community,” he said. “Instead, we've got to go 5 to 7 miles north to vote.”

He says he's seeing an unusual amount of interest in voting in his community this year.

"The Native vote has been suppressed for so long. If all the Native vote comes out, it could change a lot of things,” he said. “I'm probably as excited about it as I was back in 1972.

That's the year Crowell cast his first vote.

"I'm hoping we can get a turnout of 50 to 60 people that have never voted before in their township," he said.

Crowell said he hopes that, if enough voters turn out this year, in the next election, Pine Point residents will be able to vote in their own town.

— Dan Gunderson | Moorhead