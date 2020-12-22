Minnesota’s COVID-19 data continues to offer a mix of hope and agony.

Key metrics are showing definite signs of hope. New daily caseloads and hospital admissions continue to retreat from their late November, early December peaks.

The Health Department posted 1,998 newly confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases — the lowest count since late October, part of more than a week of relatively moderate new caseloads.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

4,872 deaths (22 new)

399,311 positive cases (1,998 new), 373,301 off isolation (93 percent)

5.2 million tests, 2.9 million people tested (about 51 percent of the population)

6.7 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)

The number of active, confirmed cases in Minnesota is down to around 21,000, the lowest since Nov. 4.

The rate of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 — a metric that officials use to judge the level of virus spread in the state — continues to pull back. The seven-day positive rate trend is at about 6.7 percent, down more than half from its recent peak.

“The bottom line is that there genuinely are pieces of good news in these data,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Monday.

She applauded Minnesotans for taking precautions to stop stem the spread, saying it’s had a “very positive impact” and “clearly created some very important respite for our health systems and hospitals.”

She also cautioned that Minnesota was not out of the woods yet.

State health officials have warned that the improving picture could change dramatically if people don’t stay vigilant as year-end holidays approach. They continue to implore people to wear masks in outdoor gathering spaces, socially distance and take other measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The deaths reported Monday raised Minnesota’s toll to 4,872. Among those who’ve died, about 65 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The toll remains awful. More than 2,400 COVID-19 deaths have been reported during November and December. That’s half of all the deaths in a pandemic that began here in March.

Malcolm told reporters on Monday that she expects Minnesota to reach 5,000 deaths in the pandemic by the end of this week.

Last week was the single worst week in the pandemic, with 421 deaths, so roughly two or three people per hour on average died last week from COVID-19, the commissioner said.

Caseloads spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 76,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 40,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 31,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

New cases ebb across Minnesota

Central and western Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases over the past two months, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.

After a spike in confirmed cases through much of November and early December, all regions of the state have seen new case numbers fall.

Hot spots continue to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts ease from their peak a few weeks ago, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Developments around the state

Some bars, eateries continue defying no-service rules

The Reopen Minnesota Coalition says some bars and restaurants continue to offer inside service despite Gov. Tim Walz executive order against it.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office has taken several enforcement actions against establishments that chose to defy the governor's ban on inside eating and drinking.

Reopen Minnesota organizer Darius Teichroew said the threat of legal penalties led to some businesses that planned to open illegally to change their mind. But other have held steadfast.

"It's been mixed. I don't know the exact numbers of how many actually ended up opening compared to what we had planned," Teichroew said. "I know some people got called and threatened even before they opened. Some got scared off because of that, but a lot of them are too desperate to do anything but at this point."

State officials say bars and restaurants violating the order could lose their liquor license and risk tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

— Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

State officials urge teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

Minnesota state officials are encouraging high school students who lost their jobs due to the pandemic to apply for unemployment assistance, hoping to get the help to more people who may not be aware of a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling that made them eligible.

Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials held a virtual roundtable with several youth activists on Monday to get high school workers across the state who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic to apply for an estimated $14 million to $28 million in unemployment insurance funds provided by the federal CARES Act, for which they are now eligible.

“Those first few months were extremely challenging for my family and if I had been allowed benefits at the time, it would have taken an immense amount of stress off of my shoulders,” said Rahma Farah, a 17-year-old high school student from south Minneapolis and one of the teens who helped with the effort.

The appeals court's decision came after youth activists, with the help of Minneapolis youth equity nonprofit Youthprise and support from Attorney General Keith Ellison, challenged a 1939 Minnesota law deeming high school workers ineligible for unemployment benefits. The activists said during the virtual event that they relied on their paychecks to help their households pay bills and put food on the table before they lost their jobs, and deserved the unemployment benefit as taxpaying members of the workforce.

Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said that around 10,000 applications are already being processed, and between 10,000 and 15,000 students are estimated to be eligible for the program. Grove said his department held a town hall late last week to help young people navigate the application process on their website, and they plan to hold another before the application deadline on Friday.

— The Associated Press

CVS Health to vaccinate Minnesota’s long-term care residents for COVID-19

CVS Health will begin vaccinating more than 63,000 long-term care residents and workers across Minnesota next week, the company announced on Monday.

The pharmacy giant began vaccinating long-term care residents and staff in 12 states on Monday, and expects to begin administering the shot in 36 more states, including Minnesota, on Dec. 28 as part of its effort to vaccinate 4 million residents and staff at 40,000 facilities across the country in 12 weeks.

Minnesota began giving Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shots to healthcare workers last week after the vaccine received emergency approval earlier this month. The state's initial shipment last week contained 46,800 doses, and state health officials expect to receive more than 33,000 this week.

— The Associated Press

