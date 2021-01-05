After meeting monthly in special sessions since last spring to address COVID-19 concerns, Minnesota lawmakers started their regular session Tuesday amid ongoing concerns about the pandemic and the need to set a new two-year state budget.

The opening day was largely ceremonial with legislators old and new being sworn in, followed by the election of House and Senate officers. Some took their oaths in-person. Others were participating remotely due to COVID-19 precautions.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka’s plan for the Senate is to operate with a mix of remote and in-person meetings. But he wants to be back to a complete in-person operation later in the session.

“It’s difficult because we’re trying to navigate through COVID,” said Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake. “That’s one of the very examples of why we need to get the vaccines out and get everybody back working together in person.”

Lawmakers have a lot of work ahead of them. They need to address a projected revenue shortfall of $1.3 billion in the next two-year budget cycle. Gazelka and other Republicans are insisting that the shortfall can be addressed through spending cuts and no tax increases.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who will present a budget proposal later this month, wants all options on the table.

Several Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks on the opening day, even as they paid tribute to a colleague who died of complications of COVID-19.

At least eight senators came to the floor without face coverings, despite assurances from Capitol leaders that they’re taking safety coronavirus precautions.

Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, a physician who has treated coronavirus patients, called the mask-less display disrespectful to colleagues and those who have died and urged his colleagues to stop ignoring safety measures.

“If for no other reason to honor their memory and to try to prevent a further loss,” Klein said. “It will be taken as a sign of disrespect should it continue.”

Earlier, the Senate rose for a moment of silence in honor of Republican Sen. Jerry Relph, who died of COVID-19 in December shortly before his term was supposed to end.

Despite the challenges ahead, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, was optimistic about the session. Hortman said she believes House Democrats and Walz can reach a budget agreement in the spring with Senate Republicans, just as they did in 2019.

“We will fight like hell for the principles that we stand for, and no doubt Senate Republicans will do the same,” Hortman said. “But in the end, I believe that we will compromise, and we will enact a budget that is in the best interests of Minnesotans.”

Hortman also said she believes ongoing Republican concerns about the governor’s emergency powers will lessen some, now that the Legislature will again be involved in decisions to spend the state’s share of federal COVID-19 money.

But House Republican Minority leader Kurt Daudt, of Crown, Minn., criticized Democrats for considering a rule change to make it harder to raise objections to the emergency powers. Daudt said he wants the Legislature and the governor on equal footing.

“We want to work with the governor in the response to COVID and make sure our constituents can have their voices heard.”

The new session brings a host of new lawmakers. There are 23 new members in the House and 10 new members in the Senate.

Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, won the seat that was previously held by Republican Bob Vogel. Pfarr, a bank president and longtime National Guard officer, said his priorities include reopening the economy and balancing the state budget.

“To ensure that the government lives within its means, that we find ways to tighten the belt where we need to and don’t burden the taxpayer any more with additional taxes.”

In the Senate, Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, is among the newly sworn-in members. Putnam, a college professor who defeated Republican Relph in November’s election, said he thinks COVID-19 will loom large during the session.

“There’s a great opportunity, I think, to do a lot of good,” he said. “That’s one of the strange things about COVID and the context that it created is it gives us pause and helps us realize what needs to be changed, and hopefully will also give us the motivation to make those changes.”

