While Minnesota continues to see somewhat encouraging trends in the latest COVID-19 statistics, health officials are still watching for a potential surge from recent holiday weekends.

“We do continue to watch for any bump in cases associated with holiday gatherings. We think we might be seeing a little bit of that,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said this week.

While average daily case counts increased earlier in the week, there was some encouraging news in COVID-related hospital admissions.

Prior to the holidays, more than 1,000 patients were being treated in Minnesota hospital beds for COVID-19. On Thursday, officials reported that 787 patients in Minnesota hospitals were being treated for COVID-19, with 135 in intensive care.

Malcolm, however, warned that the next weeks will be critical to see if relaxing restrictions will have an impact on the virus spread.

“We must continue to take precautions to combat the spread of virus around our state,” Malcolm pleaded with Minnesotans. “We know that masking, social distancing (and) staying outside while gathering are just critical, as well as getting tested if you feel ill.”

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

5,620 deaths (48 new)

431,944 positive cases (2,387 new), 409,727 off isolation (96 percent)

5.8 million tests, 3 million people tested (about 60 percent of the population)

6 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)

The new cases are from 49,001 COVID-19 tests reported Friday. That's a high-water mark for testing in the last week, as testing volume slowed over the holidays.

Meanwhile, 104,226 Minnesotans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 400,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to Minnesota since mid-December, but health officials warn it will take through the end of January to vaccinate those designated in phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said Thursday that around 9,000 nursing home workers and residents have been vaccinated — that's just a fraction of the total.

More than half of Minnesota nursing homes are receiving vaccines from drug store chains that have contracted with the federal government, but a lack of staff has led to bottlenecks in getting the shots to this high priority group.

Officials say CVS and Walgreens have told the Health Department it will take three to four weeks to get through all the nursing homes. Smaller pharmacies say they're able to move more quickly.

Malcolm added that Minnesota is screening for the U.K. variant of the coronavirus — which researchers say is a more transmissible form — but Malcolm said while the state health lab can screen for the variant, not all labs have the ability to do so.

Restrictions to ease next week

This week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a new executive order, allowing bars and restaurants to offer indoor dining again with limits starting Monday. Movie theaters, museums and other entertainment venues can also reopen after being closed since mid-November.

Walz framed the moves as cautious adjustments but made clear he won’t allow new virus spread to snowball. He also urged Minnesotans to continue social distancing and wearing masks to slow the spread of the virus.

Caseloads spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 80,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 42,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 32,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

It’s of particular concern because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

New cases spread across Minnesota, not just one region

The minor bump in new cases is happening across the state, not just in one particular region.

Central and western Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases over the past two months, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.

Hot spots continue to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts ease from their peak a few weeks ago, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Developments around the state

Minneapolis elementary schools to resume in-person learning next month

Minneapolis Public Schools plan to start bringing their youngest learners back to the classroom next month, the district announced Friday.

Superintendent Ed Graff said in a note to families that he wants to resume in-person learning for pre-kindergarten through second grade on Feb. 8, and third through fifth grade two weeks later. High school students would remain in distance learning.

Most students in the state's third-largest district have been learning remotely since COVID-19 first shuttered schools in March. Families still have the option to remain in distance learning.

District officials say they're following the latest guidelines from the state that prioritize in-person learning for the youngest students. Gov. Tim Walz has given Minnesota districts the option to reopen elementary schools in a phased manner starting Jan. 18 — with additional safety measures like face shields for teachers, frequent COVID-19 testing and cleaning.

Other Minnesota school districts have begun announcing their plans to bring students back in late January and throughout the spring.

Mask rules differ on each end of Minnesota’s Capitol: The Democratic-led House approved a rule this week requiring masks be worn by at the Capitol or around other people while conducting legislative business. But the Republican-led Senate won’t follow suit. A mask mandate didn’t succeed Thursday after a majority decided on a 36-31 vote that an encouragement would suffice.

Minnesota's restaurants prepare for reopening, again: “When things reopened the first time, we certainly saw some glimpses of restaurants and other food establishments starting to get some traction again, so we’re hopeful we’ll see the same thing,” said Max Bialick, purchasing manager for American Fish and Seafood.

