A protest to support President Donald Trump at the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday drew only a handful of people. It came as authorities in state capitals across the country are on alert for possible violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

Dozens of state troopers and conservation officers in riot gear ringed the Capitol building in St. Paul on Saturday during what rally organizers called a "Freedom Fest." An armored vehicle was parked at the base of the Capitol steps.

There were no speeches or banners, just a few handheld signs expressing doubt about the presidential election and government integrity. The crowd mostly talked among themselves, ringed by dozens of cameras, microphones and journalists — vastly outnumbering the demonstrators.

Minnesota conservation officers, along with state troopers, line the grounds of the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul on Saturday. Evan Frost | MPR News

The group expressed their ongoing support of Trump and opposition to coronavirus restrictions in the state. Rally organizer Becky Strohmeier said there was never any danger of violence. But she said rallies will likely continue, even after Biden's inauguration.

"I imagine we'll keep gathering because at this point we're all being censored, and we're losing outlets to communicate with each other. So it might turn from rallies and protests to just like a town square gathering. This could be our new town square," she said.

Members of the State Patrol ask a counterprotester to leave the area during a protest against the results of the presidential election on Saturday at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. Evan Frost | MPR News

But Strohmeier said the legitimacy of the presidential election will likely be a moot point for the group in a few days.

"That probably won't be my main focus. I think there are a lot of other things we could be protesting. But no, I probably won't be out here doing that," she said.

Strohmeier planned another small religious gathering at the Capitol on Sunday.

On Saturday there was a brief confrontation with a counterprotester, who played a recording of calliope music and shouted obscenities at the pro-Trump group. The counterprotester left within minutes after being asked to step aside by the State Patrol.

One demonstrator was carrying a rifle, but the gathering ended peacefully by mid-afternoon.

Ahead of the weekend, state officials had asked Minnesotans to avoid the Capitol complex.