Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccination pace struggles for traction

3 things to know:

Hospitalizations down; new case counts modest

Daily vaccination counts struggle to gain traction

Bars, restaurants press to fully reopen by May 1

Wednesday’s COVID-19 data continues to offer Minnesotans reasons to be encouraged and frustrated. The pandemic metrics remain steady in a good way.

Hospitalization counts, for instance, are encouraging — 317 Minnesotans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday; 78 needed intensive care. Known, active caseloads came in at 7,342, the lowest in nearly five months. New cases reported Wednesday were a modest 677.

But the vaccination pace is also steady, and that’s a problem. The trend line remains down and flattening following a late January surge.

Officials have been emphasizing over the past weeks that the relatively low flow of vaccine supplies from the federal government is the main problem holding back the pace of vaccinations.

There’s statistical proof to back that up. But data arguments are hard to hear when a virus continues to circulate and people are increasingly anxious to get the shot.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,319 deaths (11 new)

469,905 positive cases (677 new), 456,244 off isolation (97 percent)

6.8 million tests, 3.3 million Minnesotans tested (about 58 percent of the population)

10.5 percent of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

About 10.5 percent of Minnesotans had received at least one dose as of Monday, with about 3 percent completely vaccinated.

The state on Wednesday fell to 23rd among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hoping to speed the effort, the Health Department has opened mass vaccination sites in the Twin Cities, Rochester and Duluth. Walmart and Thrifty White pharmacies will be administering about 16,000 doses of the vaccine this week for Minnesotans 65 and older at locations across Minnesota.

The state is shifting 8,000 doses for Walgreens to vaccinate Minnesotans 65 and older at 40 locations. Information on scheduling appointments at Walmart, Thrifty White and Walgreens will be posted through the state's online vaccine finder.

Most residents of Minnesota long-term care facilities should receive their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine by end of February, Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday.

The Brazil variant Why scientists are very worried

State officials continue to caution that the hopeful trends are still tenuous, noting the new virus strains arriving in the United States, including two cases of the Brazilian strain and 16 of the U.K. variant in Minnesota.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 89,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 47,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 36,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Cases are trending down across all regions of the state following a late December, early January blip.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to fall from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

'I don't wish this to anybody' How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Bars, restaurants press to fully reopen by May 1

Hospitality industry leaders joined a trio of Republican lawmaker this week to outline a proposal that aims to fully lift businesses restrictions by May 1.

The plan would set criteria for a phased reopening that would include off-ramps if infection and hospitalization rates shoot up.

Resorts and event centers need certainty in particular because many are losing bookings to other states months into the future as Minnesota keeps its capacity limits intact, said Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar.

“Time is ticking,” Baker said. “Every week that goes by is another week we’re closer to a busy season when we can get outside. The businesses need some support here.”

Representatives of two hospitality trade groups said they’ve been given no indication in regular meetings with the Walz administration when restrictions will next be relaxed to allow for more customers to be served at once or for larger events to be permitted.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

COVID-19 in Minnesota Full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Top headlines

One Minnesota health care provider using AI to prioritize patients for COVID-19 shots: How should health care providers decide who gets to the front of the line for a coronavirus vaccine? The state Health Department has mostly left that decision up to individual providers, most of whom are prioritizing their patients based on age. Others are taking a more complicated approach. Experts say those choices raise important ethical and moral issues.

DFLers debate mask law while GOP seeks to undo Walz's COVID-19 powers: Minnesota lawmakers are taking a close and mostly partisan look at the emergency orders DFL Gov. Tim Walz began issuing last year in response to COVID-19.

Mobile ‘strike team’ brings COVID vaccine to the most vulnerable: Because of their age and their close living arrangements, the nuns at St. Benedict’s Monastery are at high risk from the coronavirus. But traveling to a clinic or hospital to get a vaccination would be a challenge for many of them. So, the vaccine came to them.