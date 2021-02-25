Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Older Minnesotans remain a vaccination priority

3 things to know:

Walz to lay out next steps in vaccination eligibility

Vaccination pace still wobbly

Officials: Kids, families should now get tested every 2 weeks

Minnesota will not expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines until at least 70 percent of residents age 65 and older get a first dose — a threshold officials expect to reach by the end of March, Gov. Tim Walz’s office said late Wednesday.

Walz is expected to detail those plans along with the next phases of shot eligibility in remarks set for Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

More than 42 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one shot currently. However, people in that age group are still struggling to make appointments to get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, AARP Minnesota called on Minnesota to streamline and improve the process, saying the current system has left many of their members “frustrated and confused” with some feeling “demoralized when their efforts to secure a vaccine come up empty.”

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,443 deaths (9 new)

480,845 positive cases (761 new), 467,969 off isolation (97 percent)

7.2 million tests, 3.4 million Minnesotans tested (about 59 percent of the population)

13.8 percent of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

Vaccination pace scuffles

Wednesday’s numbers showed state vaccination efforts still struggling for traction following a mild upswing last week.

While vaccination counts rebounded a bit in the latest data, the trend line remains frustratingly flat.

The state Health Department reported nearly 17,000 new vaccinations. About 13.8 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older had received at least one dose as of the Wednesday update, with about 6.7 percent completely vaccinated.

Walz on Tuesday told reporters he was “very optimistic” that in the next couple of weeks, the state will be able to give residents a better sense of when they’ll be vaccinated based on age and health conditions.

Officials hope the arrival of some 45,000 weather-delayed shots on top of the state’s regular 100,000-dose allocation will soon jump-start the pace of vaccinations, although it hasn’t happened yet.

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, expressed hope on Wednesday that a new one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be authorized for use soon.

Minnesota is currently ranked 17th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Minnesota had been as low as 25th on that ranking.

Pandemic metrics still solid

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers show the state holding fairly steady.

Hospitalization rate are encouraging. There were 292 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals as of Tuesday. The number needing intensive care ticked up to 59, but hospitalizations overall remain relatively stable.

Known, active cases came in below 7,000. The overall trend remains steady at late September levels.

Nine newly reported deaths raised Minnesota’s toll to 6,443. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 480,845 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 761 reported Wednesday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 91,000 since the pandemic began, including nearly 48,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 37,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Regionally, most parts of Minnesota are down significantly from the late November, early December spike as well as a January blip.

There has been an uptick in cases in northwestern Minnesota recently, although it’s unclear why.

On Wednesday, Huff, the assistant health commissioner, expressed concern about the uptick seen in the northwest and west-central regions, saying it showed the state needed to remain vigilant against spread.

“The vaccines are coming and continue to increase, and that is fantastic news, but we’re not there yet,” he said, adding, that the state doesn’t have enough people vaccinated “to stop the next wave.”

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to fall from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Distrust by communities of color “is the thing that has plagued us for some time,” Walz said Tuesday at a briefing promoting vaccinations for people of color.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that it’s been a “real problem” not having data broken down by race and ethnicity but that the state may have data to share by next week.

Latest developments

Minnesota officials ask families to get tested every 2 weeks

Minnesota public health officials are asking families to get tested for the coronavirus every two weeks from now until the end of the school year, in an effort to limit impact of the disease.

The state Department of Health campaign announced Wednesday is reaching out to families, health professionals, schools and youth organizations to help encourage regular COVID-19 testing.

“Over the past few months, the number of students attending in-person classes has significantly increased, with thousands more expected to return to the classroom in coming weeks,” Health Department Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said, adding that many people will be resuming sports and other activities. “To protect this progress, we need to use all the tools at our disposal.”

Of Minnesota’s 480,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 80,417 have been in those under the age of 20, or about 17 percent of all cases.

— The Associated Press

COVID vaccine clinic opening at Mall of America

State officials on Wednesday said that educators, school staff and child care workers this week will start receiving vaccines at the Mall of America in Bloomington. The site is expected to serve more than 8,000 people in its first week.

Generally, the state says teachers and child care workers should still expect to get vaccinated through their district or employer.

The state estimates that close that there are close to 230,000 educators and child care workers who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, and at least 35 percent of that group will have received a vaccine through a state distributor by the end of the month.

Some districts, including Forest Lake, Northfield and St. Cloud, have already vaccinated most of their staff through partnerships with local clinics and public health offices.

— Elizabeth Shockman | MPR News

