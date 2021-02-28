Snow reports from around Minnesota
Updated: 12:45 p.m.
Parts of central and western Minnesota saw more than a half-foot of snow on Sunday, as Saturday’s spring-like conditions were followed by a rapid return to winter to end February across much of the state.
As of midday Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation continued to report snow-covered highways from Pipestone and Windom north toward Benson, Willmar and Litchfield. While temperatures were falling, they remained warm enough — especially in the Twin Cities — for plows and salt to make quick work of the new snow.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported 55 crashes and 45 spinouts on state highways between 7 a.m. and noon on Sunday.
Snowfall reports as of 12:45 p.m. included 8.5 inches near St. Augusta, south of St. Cloud; 8.2 inches in South Haven; and 8 inches at Canby.
Other reports relayed by the National Weather Service included:
7.5 inches - Willmar, Kimball
7 inches - Atwater
6.5 inches - Paynesville
6 inches - Clearwater
5 inches - Milaca
4.8 inches - St. Francis
4.5 inches - St. Cloud
4 inches - Buffalo, Sauk Rapids, St. Joseph, Albany, Madison
3.9 inches - Foreston
3.7 inches - Bird Island, Montrose
3.5 inches - Sartell
3.2 inches - Dawson, Dassel, Maple Lake, Montevideo
3 inches - Pipestone, Redwood Falls, Danube, Regal, Belgrade
2.9 inches - Rice
2.8 inches - Benson
2.5 inches - Maple Plain
2 inches - Lake Lillian, Melrose, Finlayson, Mora, Two Harbors, West Duluth, Moose Lake, Kettle River, Plato
1.6 inches - Excelsior, Newport, De Graff
1.5 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Winthrop
1.4 inches - Cloquet
1.3 inches - Bloomington, Chanhassen, Edgerton, Orrock
1 inch - Mankato
