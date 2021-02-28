Snow reports from around Minnesota

Parts of central and western Minnesota saw more than a half-foot of snow on Sunday, as Saturday’s spring-like conditions were followed by a rapid return to winter to end February across much of the state.

As of midday Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation continued to report snow-covered highways from Pipestone and Windom north toward Benson, Willmar and Litchfield. While temperatures were falling, they remained warm enough — especially in the Twin Cities — for plows and salt to make quick work of the new snow.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 55 crashes and 45 spinouts on state highways between 7 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

Find updated road condition information on MnDOT’s 511 site.

Snowfall reports as of 12:45 p.m. included 8.5 inches near St. Augusta, south of St. Cloud; 8.2 inches in South Haven; and 8 inches at Canby.

Traffic passes a vehicle spun out into the median along Interstate 94 near St. Cloud on Sunday morning. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Other reports relayed by the National Weather Service included:

7.5 inches - Willmar, Kimball

7 inches - Atwater

6.5 inches - Paynesville

6 inches - Clearwater

5 inches - Milaca

4.8 inches - St. Francis

4.5 inches - St. Cloud

4 inches - Buffalo, Sauk Rapids, St. Joseph, Albany, Madison

3.9 inches - Foreston

3.7 inches - Bird Island, Montrose

3.5 inches - Sartell

3.2 inches - Dawson, Dassel, Maple Lake, Montevideo

3 inches - Pipestone, Redwood Falls, Danube, Regal, Belgrade

2.9 inches - Rice

2.8 inches - Benson

2.5 inches - Maple Plain

2 inches - Lake Lillian, Melrose, Finlayson, Mora, Two Harbors, West Duluth, Moose Lake, Kettle River, Plato

1.6 inches - Excelsior, Newport, De Graff

1.5 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Winthrop

1.4 inches - Cloquet

1.3 inches - Bloomington, Chanhassen, Edgerton, Orrock

1 inch - Mankato

Find more forecast details on MPR Weather's Updraft blog.