Chauvin trial: Halfway to a jury as new week begins

MPR News will stream live coverage of the trial on Facebook beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the Monday morning proceedings here.

3 things to know:

7 chosen so far for a jury of 12, plus two alternates

Mpls. City Council agrees to $27 million civil settlement with George Floyd’s family

Chauvin's attorney expected to argue again for a 2019 arrest of Floyd to be admitted as evidence; the judge has called that arrest irrelevant

Jury selection continues Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd. The work this week starts in the wake of a historic $27 million settlement announced Friday between the city and Floyd’s family.

It’s unusual to see a civil settlement reached while its companion criminal trial has barely begun. It's unclear if that will affect jury selection, which has so far seated only half of the 12 jurors and two alternates needed. Those chosen have been told to ignore any trial-related news.

Monday morning begins with more arguments over pretrial motions.

Chauvin's attorney has told Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill that he's still planning to argue in favor getting a 2019 arrest of Floyd admitted as evidence in the trial. Cahill has previously ruled the incident irrelevant to Chauvin’s trial.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing while in police custody.

Opening statements in the trial are expected March 29.

Jury selection slow going on Friday

Proceedings started slowly Friday. A seventh juror was selected in the afternoon.

She described herself as the single mother of two teenage boys and worked for a nonprofit advocacy group; she’s had contact with Attorney General Keith Ellison. When asked if she felt that would jeopardize her ability to be an impartial juror, she said no.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked the juror about her answers on the jury questionnaire pertaining to the treatment of people of color by the criminal justice system.

“I do believe there’s bias,” said the woman, who identifies as white and is in her 50s, according to information provided by the court. “I’ve seen it in my work.”

The woman also said she had formed a somewhat negative opinion of Chauvin but had sympathy and empathy for Floyd and the officers involved. “Everyone’s lives are changed by this incident and what happened. Everyone’s lives,” she said. “And it’s not easy. For anyone.”

Another woman, who described herself as a recent college graduate, was dismissed by the defense team after questioning.

During the inquiry the woman said she had a “somewhat negative” impression of Chauvin after seeing the bystander video. “I could only watch part of the video,” she said. “From what I saw as a human — that didn’t give me a good impression.”

The woman also said she favored police reform and said she had friends of color who’d been treated unfairly by police.

Prosecutors dismissed a prospective juror who said he had eight years of experience in the Army Reserve and served in Iraq. He said he had a neutral opinion of Chauvin because it was a high-stress situation.

“Having been in the military, it’s easy for bystanders to say how they would handle a situation. It’s completely different when you’re in it for real,” he said.

Race, ethnicity questions bubble in jury selection

Prosecutors have raised questions of bias in several decisions by Chauvin’s defense attorneys to dismiss prospective jurors of color.

It became enough of an issue last week that Judge Peter Cahill described the race and ethnicity of the six anonymous jurors selected by that time after the defense eliminated a man from the jury pool who identified himself in jury records as Hispanic.

That prospective juror had said bystander video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck made him feel like the police were behaving like an "occupying force" and that it reminded him of images of World War II.

Prosecutors argued the exclusion was race-based. Cahill said he saw “no pattern whatsoever from the defense of striking racial minorities.”

Cahill is protecting the identities of people in the jury pool. There are cameras in the courtroom, but they are not allowed to show the potential jurors, who are identified only by number, not name.

The court, though, has collected information self-reported by the jurors. The seven seated include a Hispanic man, a Black man who is an immigrant, a woman who identifies as multiracial, three white men and one white woman.

MPR News reporter Matt Sepic contributed to this report.

