Chauvin trial: Opening statements set to begin

3 things to know:

Attorneys deliver opening statements Monday morning

Derek Chauvin faces charges of murder and manslaughter

Testimony expected to take about four weeks

After a series of fits and starts, the most highly publicized and anticipated murder trial in Minnesota’s recent history is set to begin.

Attorneys deliver opening statements Monday morning in Derek Chauvin’s trial. The former Minneapolis police officer is accused of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

At the outset, a central dispute in the case focuses on who or what is responsible for Floyd’s death. Prosecutors allege Chauvin’s use of force killed Floyd, while the defense will argue that drugs in Floyd’s system are to blame. But surrounding that question is the persistent history of the disparate treatment of African Americans by members of law enforcement.

Floyd, who is Black, was pinned under the knee of Chauvin, who is white, for around nine minutes. Video captured by a bystander recorded Floyd’s final breaths.

A racially diverse jury will listen as attorneys present opening statements — basically roadmaps meant to lead jurors to either convict or acquit a defendant. And the proceedings will be available for all to see, due to the unprecedented admission of cameras in the courtroom.

Prosecutors will likely lean heavily on the viral video of Floyd, handcuffed and lying chest down on Chicago Avenue repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

“I think the state’s strongest evidence certainly is the videotape,” said attorney Fred Goetz, who is no stranger to high-profile murder cases. He is not involved in the Chauvin case.

In 2011 Goetz represented Mahdi Hassan Ali, a teenager charged and later convicted of murdering three men at a convenience store. The judge who presided over that case was Peter Cahill, the same judge handling the Chauvin trial.

Goetz said the defense will rely on evidence that jurors have not already seen, such as medical testimony about drugs in Floyd’s system and any physical ailments he suffered from.

“Forensic evidence that comes up as to the cause of death, questions of intent — those will all be things that you just can’t see on that video,” he said.

Judge Cahill has estimated that testimony in the trial will take around four weeks. That doesn’t include jury deliberations. Jurors will be sequestered, meaning they will be lodged in a hotel, while they consider a verdict.

Trial basics

A view of the courtroom during pretrial motions in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 18. Screenshot of Court TV video

Who’s who: A look at the key players in the trial.

Need to know: Key questions about the trial, answered.

What we know about the jurors: The 12 jurors and three alternates picked to review the case include a chemist, a youth volunteer, a cardiac nurse and an IT professional.

Chauvin's lawyer is outnumbered, but has help: No fewer than four attorneys have appeared for the prosecution so far, compared to a single attorney to defend Derek Chauvin.

MPR News on its coverage: Nancy Lebens, the newsroom’s deputy managing editor, answered audience questions about our reporting plans.

George Floyd and his legacy

Community activists hold pictures of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery outside outside the governor's residence during a protest in St. Paul on March 6. Kerem Yucel | AFP via Getty Images file

Remembering George Floyd, the man: Before he became a symbol in the fight for racial justice, friends say Floyd was a “gentle giant” who sought a fresh start.

Making George Floyd Square: Here’s how the site of Floyd’s killing — 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis — is being reshaped.

Rescuing the plywood — and memorializing a movement: Two Black women are leading the effort to preserve the murals painted on storefront boards in the Twin Cities.

Calls for change: Here’s what some Floyd activists tell MPR News about their experiences with race in Minnesota, why they march and what they hope for the future.

People gather behind a banner and prepare to march through downtown Minneapolis to call for justice for George Floyd March 8. Evan Frost | MPR News file

Where is the line drawn on impartiality? The jury selection process has provided a window into an imperfect system that legal observers say highlights larger philosophical questions about impartiality and fairness.

Diverse jury raises activists' hopes for Chauvin trial: The jury that will decide the fate of a white former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death is unusually diverse by local standards, and that's boosting activists' hopes for a rare conviction. (The Associated Press)

Half of the jury in the Chauvin trial is nonwhite. That's only part of the story: The fact that four of the jurors are Black and two are multiracial glosses over some important nuance. (NPR)

Mpls. church holds 'safe space' to deal with trauma after Floyd’s death: Jalilia A-Brown, a pastor who leads community engagement at Shiloh Temple, said it is a place where anyone, especially Black Minneapolis residents, can come to be supported — and never judged.

