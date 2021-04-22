Photos: Community, family gather to mourn Daunte Wright

Hundreds of people wearing COVID-19 masks packed into Shiloh Temple International Ministries to remember Wright, a 20-year-old father of one who was shot by a white police officer on April 11 in the small city of Brooklyn Center.

“My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars,” Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother, told mourners through tears Thursday during the church service. “He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many. He's going to be so missed.”

Wright was not “just some kid with an air freshener,” but a “prince” whose life ended too soon at the hands of police, the Rev. Al Sharpton said Thursday during an emotional funeral.

“The absence of justice is the absence of peace,” Sharpton said. “You can’t tell us to shut up and suffer. We must speak up when there is an injustice.”



Reverend Al Sharpton, mother Katie Wright, Attorney Ben Crump, and brother Demik Wright attend a ceremony for Daunte Wright at Lakewood Cemetery. Volunteer Jay Webb makes an announcement to guests prior to Daunte Wright's funeral service at Shiloh Temple. A young boy waits in line with family members of Daunte Wright before the funeral.