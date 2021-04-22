Civil rights leaders set to eulogize Daunte Wright in Minneapolis

Daunte Wright's family celebrates the man's life during a funeral at a north Minneapolis church Thursday. National civil rights leaders are expected to speak at the service for the 20-year-old who was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer a week and a half ago during a traffic stop.

The funeral comes during an emotional week in the Twin Cities, after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder, the first white officer to be convicted of an on-duty killing of a Black man in Minnesota. And as they did for George Floyd, people chanted Wright's name in protests that drew large crowds.

This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP

At times during that first week, Wright’s family described their searing loss.

"My son was an amazing, loving kid. he had a big heart, he loved basketball. He had a two year old son that's not going to be able to play basketball with him," mother Katie Wright said in a Good Morning America interview.

“He had sisters and brothers that he loved so much, he was an uncle, a grandson. He had a smile that would light up the room, it was so big and bright."

Wright was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer on a Sunday afternoon. His mother says he was headed to the car wash. He called to tell her he was pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rear view mirror. Minutes later, now-former officer Kim Potter shot and killed him. Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Jonathan Mason worked as a youth development specialist at Edison High School in Minneapolis, where he met and mentored Wright. Mason also has been an activist against police violence. He said he was heartbroken when he found out Wright had been killed.

Candles spell "Daunte" at the site where Daunte Wright was killed, leading to the original fist sculpture from George Floyd Square last week. Nicole Neri for MPR News file

"He was a really, really outgoing kid, everybody liked him. He had a spunk about him that was unmatched. He was cunning and he was witty. He always had a real quick, smart response back. He was another kid that a lot of kids in his grades and other kids would look up to," Mason said.

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy for Daunte Wright.

