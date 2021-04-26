Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State passes vaccination milestone

3 things to know

Minnesota passes 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

More than 55 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose; more than 40 percent completely vaccinated

Vaccine pace flat; Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause lifted

Minnesota enters the last week of April having passed the milestone of 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to state residents since vaccinations started in December.

That includes more than 2.4 million residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 1.8 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccinations, as of Sunday’s update from state health officials.

Minnesota reported 1 million vaccine doses administered on Feb. 19; 2 million doses on March 18; and 3 million doses on April 8.

The 4 million milestone comes as daily coronavirus case counts, hospital admissions, deaths and the test positivity rate all continue to trend downward from highs seen earlier this month.

And it comes as the pace of vaccinations has been lagging in Minnesota. As of Sunday the state had been averaging about 50,000 vaccinations a day over the past week. That’s up from Saturday, but down from more than 60,000 a day at its peak earlier this month.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,079 deaths (seven new)

568,243 positive cases; 96 percent off isolation

55.4 percent of adults with at least one vaccine dose; 40.5 percent completely vaccinated

About 86 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

The state’s vaccination efforts have been hampered in the past couple weeks by supply cuts, particularly of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which federal authorities paused earlier this month as they investigated the possibility of rare side effects associated with the shot.

The pace may pick up, after federal health officials on Friday lifted the pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Right before the pause was announced last week, the state of Minnesota had distributed 9,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Minnesota providers," the Minnesota Department of Health reported in a statement Friday. "Those doses have been stored by the providers who received them and we expect them to be available in the coming days along with any updated information to provide to those getting the vaccine. While Minnesota is not scheduled to receive any Johnson & Johnson vaccine this coming week, we anticipate the federal supply picking back up in the weeks ahead."

MPR News data reporter David Montgomery projects current vaccination data into the future to show when most Minnesotans would get vaccinated at various paces. David H. Montgomery | MPR News

Hospital, ICU needs hover at winter levels

Known, active cases came in at 16,383 as of Sunday’s state Health Department report, lower than the prior day but still far above the 10,000 active cases seen just over a month ago.

Active cases climbed above 20,000 earlier this month, as officials expressed concern about the spread of coronavirus variants and about Minnesotans’ willingness to stay vigilant with pandemic safety measures.

But given the state’s vaccination effort, officials said they didn’t expect this wave would match the 50,000 active cases seen in the late November surge.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive continues to trend down after a recent upswing. It’s still just a sliver above the 5 percent threshold that experts find concerning.

Seven deaths reported Sunday raised Minnesota’s overall pandemic death toll to 7,079. Among those who have died, about 62 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 568,243 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 1,569 posted Sunday. About 96 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts were creeping up the past few weeks across the state, but the trend appears to have peaked.

Minnesota officials say they want more testing of middle and high school students because they’re increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people, particularly those playing youth sports.

State health and education officials on Thursday posted updated guidance urging athletes, coaches, referees, volunteers and other youth sports participants to get tested weekly for COVID-19.

Students not participating in sports or other group activities are “still strongly encouraged” to test every two weeks, they said. Middle and high schools are being advised to offer on-site testing.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 105,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 55,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 45,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Youth cases rise Schools say they stay open

Latest developments

Macalester College to make COVID vaccination mandatory this fall

Macalester College in St. Paul says it will require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall semester.

In a message to the campus Friday, Macalester President Suzanne Rivera said there will be limited exemptions, following the same process in place for other required vaccinations.

The college is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus next week.

Macalester joins a growing list of colleges and universities around the country imposing similar requirements, including public universities in California and Maryland.

— MPR News staff

Top headlines

In rural Minn., fighting vaccine hesitancy one community at a time: Health officials say there are many reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated — including a lack of transportation, limited access to technology, fears about the vaccine's safety and political beliefs about the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.