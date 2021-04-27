Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Spring wave ebbing; child's death 'heartbreaking'

3 things to know

Caseloads, hospitalizations ebbing

First grader in southwestern Minnesota died Sunday from COVID-19 complications

About 56 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose; 41 percent completely vaccinated

The state’s most recent COVID-19 numbers suggest the current upswing in active cases and hospitalizations may have crested. That hopeful news, though, comes with a sad reminder of the pandemic’s pain: A first grader died Sunday from COVID-19 complications.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,079 deaths

569,440 positive cases; 96 percent off isolation

Child’s death ‘simply heartbreaking,’ Walz says

The child who died Sunday in southwestern Minnesota was a first grader at Park Side Elementary School in Marshall.

“I recognize this is scary and concerning for many,” Jeremy Williams, the school district superintendent, wrote in a letter to parents. “We encourage you to continue to watch your students for any signs of COVID. If your student begins to show symptoms, please bring them in to be tested right away.”

Williams said the district has been following all state and federal COVID-19 guidelines, and is providing crisis support to those who need it.

The news comes just a few days after state health officials raised concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in school-aged children.

“While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children,” the state Health Department said in a statement Monday confirming the child’s death.

More than 56,000 kids age 14 and under in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. More than 400 of those children have been hospitalized; 99 have been admitted to intensive care. Three children have now died from complications of the disease.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday offered his condolences to the loved ones of the child who died.

“It is simply heartbreaking to hear that COVID-19 has taken the life of someone so young,” Walz said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the Minnesota family grieving the loss of their beloved child. There is no grief more profound than the loss of family.”

Active cases, hospital, ICU needs receding

Overall hospitalizations had been climbing significantly over the past few weeks, hovering at levels not seen since January. Monday’s numbers, though, showed 613 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, down significantly from last week.

The number of patients needing an intensive care bed is also starting to fall, from 202 reported Friday to 179 reported Monday.

Known, active cases came in at 15,340 in Monday’s numbers — the lowest since April 1.

Given the state’s vaccination effort, officials said they didn’t expect this wave would match the 50,000 active cases seen in the late November surge, but they remained worried given the rise in new COVID-19 strains.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive continues to trend down after a recent upswing. The trend line on Monday slipped just below the 5 percent threshold that experts find concerning.

The state has recorded 569,440 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 1,197 posted Monday. About 96 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had been creeping up the past few weeks across the state, but the trend appears to have peaked.

Youth counts still a concern

While the numbers are improving, officials continue to emphasize that the pandemic is not over.

Minnesota officials say they want more testing of middle and high school students because they’re increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people, particularly those playing youth sports.

State health and education officials on Thursday posted updated guidance urging athletes, coaches, referees, volunteers and other youth sports participants to get tested weekly for COVID-19.

Students not participating in sports or other group activities are “still strongly encouraged” to test every two weeks, they said. Middle and high schools are being advised to offer on-site testing.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 106,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 55,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 46,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Youth cases rise Schools say they stay open

Vaccination pace leveling out

Minnesota enters the last week of April having passed the milestone of 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to state residents since vaccinations started in December.

That includes more than 2.4 million residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose, and more than 1.8 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccinations, as of Monday’s update from state health officials.

That works out to about 41 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and about 56 percent with at least one shot, including 86 percent of those 65 and older.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery David H. Montgomery | MPR News

The state’s vaccination efforts have been hampered in the past couple weeks by supply cuts, particularly of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which federal authorities paused earlier this month as they investigated the possibility of rare side effects associated with the shot.

The pace may pick up, after federal health officials on Friday lifted the pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

