Chauvin juror: 'Every day we had to come in and watch a Black man die'

One of the jurors who found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd said that there was no pressure to convict the former Minneapolis officer, despite the whole world watching.

Brandon Mitchell, juror No. 52, said on CBS This Morning that the stress came more from watching video evidence each day of Floyd's death.

"We were stressed just about the simple fact that every day we had to come in and watch a Black man die. That alone is stressful. ... just because as a human it's natural to feel some kind of way as you're watching somebody in agony," he said.

Mitchell said that when the 12 jurors first went into deliberations and took a preliminary vote on the manslaughter charge, one juror was unsure of whether Chauvin was guilty. But he said he thought it was because of the terminology, which "can be tricky, it's legal jargon."

"Sometimes, the words can be interpreted differently," Mitchell said, adding that the juror just wanted to do their due diligence. But after they broke down the definitions, all jurors were in agreement of guilty.

Mitchell also singled out witness Donald Williams and pulmonologist Martin Tobin as standout testimony for the prosecution.

Tobin concluded that Floyd died from a low level of oxygen, due to “shallow breathing.”

"I thought he just broke it down in a manner that was easy for all the jurors to understand," Mitchell said. "I didn't think there was any way for the defense to come back after that. To me, the case was done at that point, almost.

He said the experience has impacted him, especially because he's a larger Black man.

"I'm about [6 feet 4 inches tall], 250 pounds, and some of the testimony, like saying how size could be considered, is a risk or a threat, whereas me, I'm a gentle giant, stuff like that affects me,” Mitchell said.