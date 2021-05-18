Forest officials monitoring small BWCA wildfire sparked by lightning

Forest officials are monitoring a small wildfire that's burning in a remote section of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The Bahzik Fire was detected Monday afternoon in the Trout Lake unit of the Boundary Waters, about 15 miles northwest of Ely.

It was started by lightning and by Monday evening had grown to about 10 acres. Superior National Forest spokesperson Tim Engrav says it's burning through an area of mature red and white pines, with flames up to four feet high.

"It’s pretty much in the woods, in the middle of nowhere, not on any of the Boundary Waters travel zones or rivers or lakes at this time," Engrav said.

Officials are still determining how best to fight the fire.

Conditions on the western side of the Boundary Waters are very dry right now, although rain is likely later in the week.