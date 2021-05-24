George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed on May 25, 2020, by a white Minneapolis police officer who responded to a caller from a convenience store reporting someone had used counterfeit bills. Cell phone footage captured by a teen witness of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded for air sparked months of protests in Minnesota and around the world.

On April 20, 2021, former officer Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing; three other former officers involved still await trial.

At the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, MPR Morning Edition's Cathy Wurzer brings together MPR News journalists in a virtual conversation to discuss their experiences covering the story from the beginning.

Don’t see the video? Watch it here.