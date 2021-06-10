Morning Edition

Former longtime Split Rock Lighthouse keeper on what the job was really like

Cathy Wurzer
Lee Radzak is retiring after serving as Split Rock Lighthouse site manager
Lee Radzak looks over the Lake Superior on March 27, 2019, at Split Rock Lighthouse located near Two Harbors, Minn. With a 36-year tenure, Razdak is the longest-serving manager of the iconic Minnesota lighthouse.
Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2019

Share

Split Rock Lighthouse has stood sentinel over Lake Superior for more than 100 years, and it’s now one of the most recognizable — and visited — historic sites in Minnesota. So what’s it like to be the lighthouse keeper?

Lee Radzak was resident site manager at Split Rock for more than 30 years, and is out with a new book about the experience: “The View from Split Rock,” written with Curt Brown. A virtual book launch takes place on Thursday.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with Radzak about his new book, and the decades he spent living at and caring for Split Rock Lighthouse.

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More