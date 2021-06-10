Former longtime Split Rock Lighthouse keeper on what the job was really like

Split Rock Lighthouse has stood sentinel over Lake Superior for more than 100 years, and it’s now one of the most recognizable — and visited — historic sites in Minnesota. So what’s it like to be the lighthouse keeper?

Lee Radzak was resident site manager at Split Rock for more than 30 years, and is out with a new book about the experience: “The View from Split Rock,” written with Curt Brown. A virtual book launch takes place on Thursday.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with Radzak about his new book, and the decades he spent living at and caring for Split Rock Lighthouse.