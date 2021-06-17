Council presses Frey on contract for reopening 38th and Chicago

Members of the Minneapolis City Council questioned why Mayor Jacob Frey used emergency pandemic powers to contract with a community group tasked with reopening 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The intersection, where George Floyd was murdered, has been occupied by activists since last May.

Earlier this month, the city said a community group called Agape Movement was spearheading what he described as a “phased reconnection.” Members of the group cleared away barriers and plantings in the intersection. The city had contracted with the group for $359,000 for activities around the intersection without going through the council process.

Frey was not present at the council meeting and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

City Attorney Jim Rowader told council members that he believed the spending could be within the scope of the pandemic emergency powers. And that it was made without council approval due to timing, “logistical efficiency,” and the “need and desire for some additional operational secrecy.”

Council Member Jeremy Schroeder said the city attorney’s logic seems like a stretch.

“38th and Chicago has become a location after the police murdered George Floyd, and that had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Schroeder said.

Council President Lisa Bender contested the idea that there wasn’t time to include the council in the decision. Bender said she’s inclined to end the mayor’s emergency powers following this incident.

Council Member Steve Fletcher said the decision to use the emergency powers is one more way that the mayor has sought to distance himself from the decision to clear the intersection.

“Claiming that was the independent initiative of a community group that we turned out to be paying is a scandal in itself, and then trying to pay them through COVID-19 expenditures is a scandal,” Fletcher said. “We have a problem, and it’s something that needs to be addressed and it’s something the mayor needs to answer for.”

City workers and Agape Movement members have taken down traffic barriers outside the intersection, but activists have replaced them with other materials.