City workers have cleared the barricades at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis — the site of George Floyd’s murder that was transformed a year ago into an occupied protest and memorial site in honor of him.

Traffic barriers are now gone and Chicago Avenue is accessible to vehicles at 38th Street, although a large crowd is occupying the intersection after city crews installed new signage and partially cleared the roadway.

Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 5 of 5 Minneapolis city workers and equipment remove barriers around the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Tim Nelson | MPR News 1 of 5 People at George Floyd Square replant flowers from boxes moved out of the intersection in the center of a roundabout the city is establishing at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Tim Nelson | MPR News 2 of 5 A Minneapolis traffic operations worker marks Chicago Avenue for restriping as crews prepare to reopen the intersection known as George Floyd Square to vehicle traffic. Tim Nelson | MPR News Next Slide

The intersection has been blocked off since May 2020 when George Floyd was killed by then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Cement barriers are being placed around the scene where George Floyd died. The work is being done by city crews, which reconfigured the intersection as a roundabout around a garden planter and the fist statue in the center.

Crowds gathered to watch the barricades come down, and there was at least one scuffle.

The Minneapolis Police Department confirms this is not an MPD operation, and officers are not involved.

Community organizations plan to host a press conference at the intersection at 10:30 a.m.

Steve Floyd, a member of Change Inc. and the Agape Movement, said they have been working with the city to reopen the intersection to allow emergency vehicles through.

"So basically we've just opened this up so we can be safer, which is what the design is. We let them know that nothing is being taken away from here. The fist is going to be permanent, everything you see out there is going to be permanent,” Floyd said. “The only thing we need to move is the dirt around the fist so that buses and fire trucks can get through, around. But everything else stays the same."

But some found the work a surprise. Organizer Jay Webb, who helped build the monument in the center of the intersection, said it should not be disturbed, in Floyd’s memory.

“The fact of the matter that they try to come at 5 o’clock in the morning to try and displace us is further proof that they’re trying to marginalize us even more. They call it George Floyd Square. Look at all the other squares in the world – you walk through them,” Webb said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.