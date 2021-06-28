Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Daily case counts continue to fall

3 things to know

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota each day slipped below 100 over the weekend for the first time since the earliest weeks of the pandemic.

As of Sunday’s update from state health officials, Minnesota was averaging 99 new cases a day over the previous week.

That's down from nearly 500 cases a day a month ago, more than 1,600 a day two months ago — and more than 7,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic last November.

But at the same time, the pace of vaccinations in the state also dropped below a milestone over the weekend — falling to fewer than 10,000 shots a day, the lowest level seen since the earliest weeks of the vaccination effort.

At the current pace, it will be mid-August before the state reaches its goal of getting at least one shot into 70 percent of residents 16 and older. Wide gaps remain between age groups and regions.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

66.7 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 63.2 percent completely vaccinated

7,582 deaths (four new)

605,137 positive cases (101 new); 99 percent off isolation

Pandemic metrics hover near April 2020 lows

Known, active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota dropped to 845 in Sunday’s data, staying below 1,000 for the seventh consecutive reporting day. It’s part of a stunning drop since May 1, when Minnesota had more than 15,000 active cases.

Receding caseloads mean fewer hospitalizations. As of Friday the Health Department reported 107 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 27 needed an intensive care unit bed. ICU admissions are at their lowest since March 2020.

Four newly reported deaths on Sunday pushed Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,582. Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 605,137 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 101 posted Sunday.

About 99 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — about 112,000 since the pandemic began.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

3 million vaccinated, but pace crawls

More than 2.9 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. More than 2.7 million are completely vaccinated. That’s about 63 percent completely vaccinated and close to 67 percent with at least one shot, including 90 percent of people 65 and older.

Add in the nearly 105,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose and Minnesota has topped 3 million residents with one or more shots. More than half the state’s total population is now completely vaccinated.

The vaccination pace, however, is sputtering — now averaging fewer than 10,000 shots a day. That average had exceeded 60,000 a day at the peak in April.

Minnesota’s also seeing big regional gaps in vaccination rates, with most counties outside the Twin Cities region still below 70 percent of adults vaccinated.

Developments around the state

More state-run testing sites closing

Six more state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota will end operations this week.

The community testing sites in Albert Lea, Crookston, and Wadena all close on Tuesday. Locations in Chisholm, Hutchinso and Morris will stop testing on Wednesday. That follows the closure of three sites in the Twin Cities last week.

As the number of new COVID-19 cases falls in Minnesota, state officials say they've seen a decrease in demand for testing. The rate of tests coming back positive has fallen below 1 percent, mirroring statistics only seen in April 2020.

Seven state-run sites will remain open. The sites in St. Cloud, Duluth, Brooklyn Park, Mankato, Moorhead and Winona, and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, will all operate most weekdays. Free testing also remains available at pharmacies, clinics and other regional locations.

