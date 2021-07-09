Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Death rate down to early pandemic lows

3 things to know

Death rate trending at lowest since early April 2020

67.3 percent of residents 16 and older have at least one vaccine shot; 64.2 percent are completely vaccinated

Active case counts under 1,000 for more than two weeks; hospitalizations stay below 100

Minnesota’s ridden a roller coaster of good news and bad over the past 15 months of COVID-19 data. This week, though, the numbers delivered perhaps the best news of all — deaths from the disease are trending at their lowest rate since the pandemic’s earliest weeks.

The state averaged fewer than four deaths per day during the most recent reporting week, the first time that’s happened since April 8, 2020. There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported from over the July 4 holiday weekend and only two posted on Thursday.

Data continues to show the pandemic is in check, although it still may have one or two moves left. New daily cases and the positive test rate have ticked up in recent days, but the size of that increase remains small. Overall caseloads are still hovering near their April 2020 lows.

Metrics hover near pandemic lows

Known, active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota came in at 866 in Thursday’s report. The state’s seen cases stay below 1,000 for more than two weeks now, part of a dramatic drop since May 1, when Minnesota had more than 15,000 active cases.

Receding caseloads mean fewer hospitalizations. The latest Health Department numbers show 93 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota — back down below 100 — with 23 needing intensive care.

Two newly reported deaths raised Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,617. Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 606,158 total confirmed or probable cases in the pandemic, including the 127 posted Thursday.

Roughly 99 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in good shape, near record lows.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 112,000 since the pandemic began.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

Vaccination pace crawls

Nearly 3 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose.

More than 2.8 million are completely vaccinated. That’s about 64.2 percent of the state’s 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 67.3 percent with at least one shot, including 91 percent of people 65 and older.

Add in more than 110,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose and Minnesota has topped 3 million residents with one or more shots. About 53 percent of the state’s total population is now completely vaccinated.

While Minnesota’s vaccination rate recently showed an uptick, the pace has fallen dramatically since peaking in April and continues to trudge along.

At the current pace, it appears it will be early September before Minnesota reaches the much-discussed milestone of having 70 percent of residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose.

Minnesota’s also seeing big regional gaps in vaccination rates, with most counties outside the Twin Cities region still below 70 percent of adults vaccinated. The latest numbers, though, show Wabasha and Fillmore counties in southern Minnesota have joined the 70-percent club.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.