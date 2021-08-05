Medal count: Minnesota athletes with Olympic hardware

Minnesota’s having a strong showing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Only three days remain in the competition.

As of Friday, Team USA has won 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze medals, with a total of 98. Of the national team’s standing, four gold, three silver and two bronze medals were claimed by athletes with Minnesota connections.

If we also count the two Minnesota gymnasts on the women's gymnastics team, that brings Minnesota's count to four silver medals.

There are still a few athletes who have the potential to gain a medal in a number of team athletics that won’t wrap up until the very end of the games, like volleyball, basketball and baseball.

Here’s a look at who’s won, and who still has a chance to stand on the podium.

Sunisa Lee

U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee competed on Sunday in the women's uneven bars final at the Summer Olympics. Maja Hitij | Getty Images

Sunisa Lee’s Olympic games took off with a silver medal in the women’s all-around team competition, with her score of 15.400 in the uneven bars, 14.133 in the balance beam and 13.666 in the floor competition.

Lee went on to capture gold in the all-around individual competition, with an outstanding performance in the uneven bars at 15.300 and a strong score in the vault giving her just enough to beat Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade by .135 points.

She wrapped up her medal count taking bronze in the uneven bars. She also placed fifth in the women’s balance beam competition.

Grace McCallum

Grace McCallum of Team United States competes on the balance beam on day two of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Grace McCallum was part of the women’s all-around gymnastics team that claimed silver early in the Olympics, within eight-tenths of a point from the Russian Olympic Committee. She had a strong performance with a 14.300 on the vault, 13.666 on the balance beam, 13.700 on the uneven bars, and a 13.500 on the floor event.

Regan Smith

U.S. swimmer Regan Smith on Sunday holds her bronze and two silver medals at the Summer Olympics. James Chance | Getty Images

Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith claimed three medals during her trip to Tokyo, helping the U.S. to the silver in the women's 4-by-100 medley relay and claiming silver in the 200-meter butterfly and bronze in the 100-meter backstroke.

Smith is known for her 100-meter backstroke competition, setting records in the race earlier at the 2019 World Championship. During the Tokyo Games, she traded record-breaking times with Australian Kaylee McKeown and Canadian Kylie Masse throughout the preliminary races.

Smith held the Olympic record of 57.86 going into the final race, but McKeown finished the final for gold with a time of 57.47, and Masse claimed silver with 57.72 to Smith’s 58.05.

But Smith’s 200-meter butterfly silver finish was a highlight. She told the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Rachel Blount that she usually tires in that race. But during the final stretch, Smith overtook her teammate Hali Flickinger for second place, and her second medal of the games.

Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson of Team USA celebrates defeating Geno Petriashvili of Team Georgia during the men's freestyle 125kg gold medal match in Chiba, Japan. Ezra Shaw | Getty Images

Gable Steveson beat Georgia’s Geno Petriashivili 10-8 for the wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class as the last few seconds ran out of the match.

Steveson, the University of Minnesota wrestling standout from Apple Valley, outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals. Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016.

Bowe Becker

The U.S. men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team of (from left) Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Caeleb Dressel poses after winning the gold medal at the Summer Olympics July 26 in Tokyo. Petr David Josek | AP

Former University of Minnesota swimmer Bowe Becker swam the third leg of 4x100-meter freestyle relay that claimed the gold medal early in the Olympic competition. Becker, along with Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni and Caeleb Dressel, finished the race in 3 minutes, 08.97 seconds, beating Italy with only a 1.14-second lead.

Michael Andrew

Gold medalists Ryan Murphy (left), Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple of Team USA pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter medley relay on day nine of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Al Bello | Getty Images

Michael Andrew, who was born in Edina but has lived most of his life outside of Minnesota, claimed a gold medal as part of the men’s 4x100-meter medley relay final with teammates Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple.

Who still has a chance to medal?

All the remaining Minnesota-connected athletes that have a chance to win a medal are tied to team sports. Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles have a shot at either a gold or silver medal in women’s basketball. Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Joe Ryan will also have a chance for gold.

Napheesa Collier of Team USA shoots against Team Serbia during the second half of a women's basketball semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

Jordan Thompson and the women’s volleyball team also have a shot for a medal as well. Thompson started with a strong performance at the Olympics, but she injured her ankle in the match against the Russian Olympic Committee.

She was dressed to play against Serbia on Friday, but didn’t play. There’s a chance she could return to help the team, but no guarantees.