COVID-19 in MN: No signs yet of a peak in summer wave

3 things to know

3,838 newly confirmed or probable cases (3-day count); 8 newly reported deaths

10,859 known, active cases; 547 currently hospitalized

71.2 percent of 16-and-older residents with at least one vaccine dose

An August that opened with some hope the end was near for the COVID-19 pandemic is closing out its final week with no precise sense of when this latest wave will crest.

Tuesday’s Health Department data showed Minnesota averaging nearly 1,400 new cases per day over the last seven reporting days — more than twice the number at the start of August and dramatically higher than the 91 daily at the start of July, when it seemed the end was in site.

Cases, however, accelerated in the weeks since, driven by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, leading to more sickness and hospitalizations. Known, active cases in that stretch went from 780 to 10,859 in Tuesday’s data.

The rate of tests coming back positive continued to trend just above the 5 percent threshold that public health officials find concerning.

Hospital and intensive care needs have risen, although they still haven’t reached peak counts seen in the fall and spring — 547 people are in hospital beds currently with COVID-19, including 153 needing intensive care. During the mid-April wave, 202 patients at one point needed ICU beds.

Minnesota remains better positioned now than during the fall and spring spikes.

The biggest difference: More than 71 percent of state residents 16 and older have received at least one vaccination shot. Add in the more than 148,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one shot so far and the state has nearly 3.3 million residents partially or completely vaccinated.

More than half of every eligible age group in Minnesota has at least one dose of vaccine.

Still, it remains slow going getting more Minnesotans vaccinated, and wide gaps remain in the vaccination rate among state regions.

