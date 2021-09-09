Jeremy Miller to lead Senate GOP caucus

Republicans in the Minnesota Senate have picked Winona Sen. Jeremy Miller to lead their caucus.

The 34-member caucus and two affiliated independents selected Miller as their leader Wednesday night. It's an initial step toward officially naming him majority leader, which will require a formal resolution when the Senate meets in session again.

First elected in 2010, Miller has been Senate president since 2019, at the time the youngest senator in state history to hold that position. A husband and father of three, he works for his family's scrap metal business based in Winona.

Miller succeeds Paul Gazelka of East Gull Lake who stepped down last week and announced a run for the GOP gubernatorial nomination on Wednesday.