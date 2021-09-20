The Minnesota fall bucket list

Fall has arrived, bringing with it mild temps, colorful foliage and plenty of fun. Using your suggestions, we’re creating a list of all the events and activities folks should do to enjoy Minnesota’s fall to the fullest — before it’s over.

What are we missing? Tell us about your favorite fall activity.

1) Peep the fantastic fall foliage

Early autumnal colors show up in Saint Paul foliage. Kathryn Styer Martinez | MPR News 2020

Easily the top suggested activity: Leaf peeping! Minnesota is home to 66 state parks and nine outdoor recreation areas, many of them bursting with fall color throughout the season.

Not all areas of the state peak at the same time though, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the Department of Natural Resources’ “Fall Color Finder” for the best time and places to catch all your favorite reds, yellows and oranges.

You can also find a breakdown of the top parks to go to each week on our website.

A few of you in the audience also shouted out these specific recommendations for great fall color views:

Drive along Highway 61 to see a lot quickly along the Mississippi.

Another great drive: Highway 38 from Grand Rapids to Bigfork.

And one more: The Otter Trail scenic byway.

Take a day sail on Lake Superior to check out the autumn shoreline.

Get a birds-eye view of the trees riding the gondola in Lutsen.

Hike right through the colors at Tettegouche State Park.

Walk the Lost 40 trail in the Chippewa National Forest.

Palisade Head on the North Shore is “a must!”

2) Find the apple of your eye

A SweeTango apple at Pepin Heights apple orchard. Elizabeth Baier for MPR News file

Apple picking is a fun, family friendly and frankly delicious fall activity you will not want to skip.

You can find apple orchards scattered across the state, with many offering cider tasting, hayrides, petting zoos, baked goods and, of course, the opportunity to pick your own basket of apples to take home. Because they just taste better that way.

Find an orchard near you using this handy directly from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

3) Get scared on purpose

This doll was among the contenders in the 2020 version of the History Center of Olmsted County's "Creepy Doll Contest." Photo by Nate DeBoer, courtesy History Center of Olmsted County 2020

Spooky season is creeping in. Thankfully, Minnesota is home to many haunted houses, hayrides and more.

Looking to really scream? Or maybe you just want a few jump scares. Minnesota Haunted Houses is a one-stop online shop for finding a scary attraction near you, complete with a “Scare Factor” rating and customer reviews to help you pick a haunting in your comfort zone.

4) Run in the Twin Cities Marathon (or cheer them on)

Runners competing in the Twin Cities Marathon leave the starting gate and head toward Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Oct. 7, 2018. Christopher Juhn for MPR News 2018

The Twin Cities Marathon is one of the biggest running events in the state. Participants will dash from downtown Minneapolis to the State Capitol in St. Paul on Sunday, Oct. 3, and there will be events all weekend long.

This year in order to combat the spread of COVID-19, there will be both in-person and virtual options for running the course as well as a new refund policy.

And if you miss the marathon, here are some great running trails to enjoy in your own time.

5) Camp among the changing trees

Set up camp on a bed of crunchy leaves. Bill Geneczko via Flickr

Camping in Minnesota is a year round affair — yes, even winter camping comes with its joys. But it’s extra refreshing to pitch your tent and gather around a campfire in the crisp autumn air.

Just like in other seasons, fall camping comes with unique perks and challenges. Minnesota Monthly put together a helpful list of things to consider when planning your fall camping trip. For example: The colder weather means fewer pesky bugs, but the need for more layers and firewood to keep you warm.

The extra packing is well worth it to wake up surrounded by the gorgeous colors of fall.

6) Pick (and carve) a pumpkin

Bill Heilman takes pictures of his family while picking pumpkins Oct. 8, 2019, near Mankato. Pat Christman | Mankato Free Press 2019

In order to make the perfect Jack-O'-Lantern, you’ll need to first find the perfect pumpkin.

Similar to visiting an apple orchard, if you swing by a Minnesota pumpkin patch there’s a good chance you’ll get more than just a gourd. Tractor pulls, farm animals, decorative corn and more -- find a patch with exactly what you’re looking for using this online database listing farms by county.

7) Shop local fall farmers markets

A customer picked a sample slice from a tray at Novak's Orchard apple stand at the St. Paul Farmers Market on August 22, 2015. Richard Marshall for MPR News 2015

You’ll soon see the summer fare swapping out for fall produce, homemade fall decorations and lots of cinnamon flavored baked goods. Enjoy a hot drink while you peruse and support local farmers and artists.

Find a market near you using this handy map and database by Minnesota Grown.

8) Cheers with a seasonal brew

If you're a fan of beer, the fall season has a lot to offer. Artem Beliaikin via Flickr

Ciders, Oktoberfests and lots and lots of pumpkin flavored beer. Find your favorite seasonal spirits at a brewery near you or plan a trip to one of several brew events happening just for fall.

To try a bunch at once, consider the Autumn Brew Review on Oct. 16 which will have over 80 breweries in attendance. Or the Nordeast Big River Brew Fest on Oct. 2 with over 30 breweries.

For all the Oktoberfest fans, here’s a list of celebrations around the state.

9) Serve up your own seasonal treats

Pumpkin pie, made with real pumpkins, is a seasonal favorite. Jennifer Simonson for MPR News File

Not sure what to do with all that pumpkin and squash? Looking for something warm to eat on a cold fall evening?

The Splendid Table has pages upon pages of recipes for pies, soups and more delicacies perfect for the fall season. And if you already hit up an orchard, here are six recipes to help you use up those delicious apples.

10) Watch our feathered friends fly south

Migrating Canadian geese fly over a farmer's field on Nov. 13, 2007. Jonathan Daniel | Getty Images 2007

Many Minnesota birds will be flying the coop soon, heading for warmer climates. That makes this season a big one for birders. Check out our pro-tips for bird watching in Minnesota, then grab your binoculars and gaze toward the skies!

Here’s a look at which birds are still around, and how long you have to see them.

11) Help grow Minnesota's forests

Pines maintain their green colors while the rest of the hills behind Lutsen Resort come alive with color Sept. 30, 2014. Derek Montgomery for MPR News 2014

Every year the DNR asks for the public’s help finding seedlings for the Minnesota State Forest Nursery. And because of this year’s ongoing drought, your help is more important than ever.

You can find a list of the different seeds and cones in demand on their website, but before you go out searching, call your local forestry office to check what’s needed in your area.

Once you’ve done that, get a group of family or friends together to make the cone hunting easy and fun!

