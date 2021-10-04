Crime, Law and Justice

Unsealed indictments charge three Lindstrom men with Jan. 6 crimes

MPR News Staff
A mob storms the U.S. Capitol.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. A federal grand jury indictment with charges against three Lindstrom men was unsealed Monday.
Roberto Schmidt | AFP via Getty Images

A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed Monday with charges against three men from Lindstrom, Minn. The 10-count complaint includes alleged felonies and misdemeanors committed by Aaron James, Isaac Westbury and Robert Westbury at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Among other charges, all three men are accused of disorderly conduct. Aaron James and Isaac Westbury have also been charged with entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and acts of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or buildings.

Including the latest charges, a total of eight Minnesotans have been charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.  

All three men made first appearances via video conference.

