Woman killed in St. Paul bar shooting ID'd; charges could come today

Marquisha D. Wiley, 27, of St. Paul was the innocent patron killed after gunfire broke out early Sunday in a bar along West Seventh Street in St. Paul, police said Monday. Fourteen others were wounded.

Charges are expected to be filed as soon as Monday in connection with the spasm of violence that left what a police spokesperson described as a "hellish" scene outside the Truck Park bar and food hall, just west of the Xcel Energy Center, with victims inside the building and out on the street.

Police say three men ages 29, 32 and 33 were arrested in connection with the shooting, and were among those being treated for injuries. MPR News typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said charging decisions are expected Monday afternoon.

St. Paul police blocked off West Seventh Street, a block from the Xcel Energy Center, after a shooting early Sunday. Tim Nelson | MPR News

In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators could be seen standing at the doorway of the Seventh Street Truck Park, and apparently examining vehicles outside for bullet damage or other evidence. At least one vehicle was towed from in front of the business.

Police officers were posted outside the emergency department entrances at both Regions and United hospitals, with multiple police vehicles lined up at the sidewalks outside of each facility.

Wiley's family told KARE 11 she was a loving young woman who had worked for years caring for animals as a veterinary technician.

Elected officials including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Gov. Tim Walz condemned the shooting and vowed to bring the victims justice.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published at 9:25 a.m. on Monday and is being updated through the day.

