Minneapolis starts detail work for new 'strong mayor' structure

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has appointed a 10-member working group to advise him on a transition to a new power structure in Minneapolis.

City voters approved a so-called strong mayor form of government in November, effectively making a Minneapolis mayor the head of almost all city departments, including the police force. The ballot measure left some of the key details to be worked out later.

Frey said in a statement Thursday that he has asked Kathleen O'Brien, a former Minneapolis City Council member and city coordinator, to head the group, along with JJ Haywood, the CEO of Pizza Lucé.

Others on the panel include Tim Marx, former St. Paul deputy mayor and retired head of Catholic Charities; Pahoua Yang Hoffman, senior vice president of community impact with the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation; and Robert Lilligren, CEO of the Native American Community Development Institute and a former City Council member.

The group is expected to meet for the first time next week and deliver recommendations to Frey by early next year.

The mayor said he expects to appoint a separate committee to suggest public safety reforms and another panel focused on economic recovery.