An 18-year-old is charged in Mall of America shooting

An 18-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection with the New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America, which left two peopled wounded.

Kahlil M. Wiley was charged with two counts of second-degree assault in Hennepin County District Court.

Wiley is accused of opening fire on the third floor of the mall and shooting at a man who Wiley told police had chased him and a friend earlier in the day at the mall. Wiley told police he got scared when the man moved toward him and pulled out his handgun.

Two people injured Shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America

Diners left dozens of meals sitting uneaten in the third floor food court inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., near where police had strung crime scene tape across the third floor hallway on Dec. 31. Tim Nelson | MPR News file

According to the criminal complaint, Wiley fired a single shot, which went through the first man's leg, deflected off a metal railing and hit another man in the left shoulder.

Wiley is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

Another person had been arrested, but Hennepin county Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday there was not enough evidence to charge the man with aiding and abetting.

The shooting last week forced the Bloomington mega mall to close for the evening as people were beginning to celebrate the holiday.